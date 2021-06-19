Charter revisions, sewer rate finalized

By BARBARA GREEN

The Bowie City Council approved the first reading of a five-year sewer rate schedule where the average bills will increases$6-$8 starting Oct. 1.

This week, councilors also approved a series of 15 charter revisions that will go to voters in November.

New rates

These new rates will support the payment of a $9.7 million loan the city obtained from the Texas Water Development Board to replace almost 10 miles of aging sewer lines. While residential in-city is the largest category of customers increases will apply across all categories.

Rates will rise on average of $5.90 to $8.05, but customer usage also will change that figure. The minimum monthly base rate of $17.10 will go to $20.17. The volumetric rate per 1,000 gallons will go from $2.96 to $3.51.

Based on the average bill of 5,000 gallons this will be an increase of $5.90 going from $31.82 to $37.72. The total bill would be $57.89.

