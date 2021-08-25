County approves 2022 budget, keeps 2020 tax rate

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

The Montague County Commissioner’s Court voted to retain the 2020 tax rate for the new fiscal year and adopted a new budget of a little more than $11.3 million in the general fund and road and bridge funds.

There were unanimous votes on both items, which was followed by a public hearing prior to the regular meeting where there were no comments.

The tax rate will be .5641 cents per $100 in property value. This is slightly higher than the “no new revenue tax rate” of .5426 cents, but lower than the voter approval tax rate of .5657 cents.

Montague County property values increased overall by $92,477,405 above 2020. The new rate is a .91% increase above the total tax levy of all properties.

Based on the .5641 cents, the court approved a 3.96% increase effectively raising taxes on a residence valued at $100,000 an additional $21.50 for the year. The average homestead taxable value increased from $98,832.71 in 2020 to $108,261.80. Total taxes for the average homestead value will go up $53.18 for the year.

The .5641 cents breaks out in .5475 cents for maintenance and operation and .0166 cents for debt service.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.