Lady Rabbit volleyball gets challenged at first tournament

The Bowie Lady Rabbits got their first extended test in their first tournament of the season playing at the East View Tournament in Georgetown last weekend.

Playing seven games overall, the Lady Rabbits went 3-4 during the three-day stretch.

The Lady Rabbits first played 5A Hendrickson on Thursday morning. The Lady Hawks made quick work of Bowie winning both sets with scores 25-14 and 25-10.

The Lady Rabbits were able to bounce back a few hours later when they played against 4A Lake Belton,

Bowie won two close sets by the narrowest of margins 25-23 to win the match.

The Lady Rabbits closed out the day with a game at noon against 5A Lockhart.

Fresh off a good win against the Lady Broncos, Bowie easily won both sets against the Lady Lions with scores being 25-14 and 25-15.

The next day proved to be tougher overall for the Lady Rabbits. First playing 5A Leander in the morning, the Lady Lions won in straight sets with scores being 25-18 and 25-16.

It did not get easier as Bowie next played 6A Vista Ridge. The Lady Rangers won both sets with scores being 25-15 and 25-17.

The Lady Rabbits closed out the rough day playing 4A Salado. The Lady Eagles won both sets by the score of 25-16 and 25-15 to end Friday on a sour note.

Starting the last day of the tournament, Bowie wanted to compete better than it had the second day. The team was matched up against 6A Copperas Cove. Despite playing against a much bigger team, the Lady Rabbits had their chances to win either set in the match.

Unfortunately, the Lady Bulldawgs eked out wins by the narrowest margins 25-23 in both sets to win the match.

With one more game left and several losses in a row now, Bowie wanted to go home with something positive after its first day.

The team played 5A Cleburne to end the tournament and despite playing a school two classifications bigger, the Lady Rabbits took it to the Lady Yellowjackets. Bowie won in both sets by the score of 25-17 to pick up a win before heading home.

