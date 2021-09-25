Commissioner’s court meets Monday

COMMISSIONERS

The Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on Sept. 27.

The court will consider a line item budget adjustment for the county’s contribution to the state retirement system. During recent years if the cash balance allowed at the end of the budget year the county has paid down the unfunded portion of its retirement liability. For fiscal 2019-20 the county paid in an additional $500,000, and the year before paid $700,000 to reduce the liability. No specific amount has been previously discussed among the commissioners.

A quote from Trinity Air Conditioning to repair and replace an air conditioning unit in the office area of the sheriff’s office will be reviewed, along with a request from precinct one to purchase ta Komatsu motorgrader from precinct two and precinct two to enter a lease purchase agreement for a 2021 motorgrader. Precinct two also will discuss unanticipated revenue of $170,000 and ask to enter the Cody Mason property on Roth Road to clear a fence line.

Other topics on Monday’s agenda include the appointment of a new member to the Montague County Child Welfare Board, cast votes for the Montague County Tax Appraisal District Board of Directors; approve a joint election agreement with the cities of Bowie and Saint Jo and Saint Jo Independent School District for the November election.