Bowie loses to state-ranked Holliday

The Bowie Lady Rabbits ended the first round of district play on Friday hosting district favorite and No. 4 state-ranked Holliday.

The Lady Eagles won in straight sets as the Lady Rabbits go into the second round in third place in the district rankings, but competed well despite the loss.

The first set did not go well for Bowie. Holliday established a big lead early 8-2 and the Lady Rabbits never recovered. The Lady Eagles showed why they are so well regarded as they won 25-14.

The second set saw Bowie play much better from the start as the teams went back and forth for the first 20 points. Holliday held a narrow 11-9 lead before starting to pull away.

The Lady Eagles established a five point lead 15-10 that stayed true after 10 points at 20-15.

It looked like Holliday was going to be able to coast to closing out the set, but the Lady Rabbits fought back.

Bowie clawed its way all the way back to within one point down 24-23. Unfortunately, the Lady Eagles were able to withstand the Lady Rabbits comeback and get the final point to win the set 25-23 to go up 2-0.

After getting so close to coming back from a five-point deficit, it was not surprising Bowie started the third set a bit down. Holliday established a 13-7 lead and looked like it was going to close out the match in similar style to the first set.

Down 18-12, the Lady Rabbits closed the distance to 19-16 to make it a bit more interesting. The Lady Eagles did not let Bowie get any closer as they closed out the set and match, winning 25-21.

