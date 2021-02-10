Bowie, Nocona run at Brock

Both and Bowie and Nocona cross country teams ran at Brock on Wednesday.

It was a tough field with runners from 13 different schools in the girl’s race and 12 in the boy’s race.

The Jackrabbit boy’s team did the best on the day, finishing third overall. Their top runner was Sebastian Martinez who finished 14th overall with a time of 19:30.

Bowie’s top five runners also included Nathan Rogers (30), James Allison (34), Ignacio Saucedo (37) and Ryder McChesney (44).

Coach Andy Atkins said he feels the team is close to having a breakthrough week when everyone comes together to run their best race.

The Lady Rabbits team was one runner short of having enough runners to compete as a team. Individually Samantha Clarke had the best result, finishing 12th overall with a time of 13:58.

Her teammates Hadley Morris (60), Jojo Villarreal (71) and Nye Perez (75) also ran.

The Nocona boy’s team finished fifth overall with Freddy Duran being the top runner finishing 26th with a time of 20:38.

The top five runners also included Alex Stephens (28), Claudio Segura (29), Andrew Perez (41) and Ivan Herneandez (45).

The Nocona girl’s team finished seventh overall. Allie Brown was the top runner in the race finishing first overall with a time of 12:57. The top five runners also include Graci Brown (22), Jayce Rose (31), Melissa Segura (45) and Jacie Pirkey (64).

Coach Kyle Spitzer thought his team could have ran better overall.

“I think collectively we ran okay,” Spitzer said. “We are still not where we need to be, but hopefully we can get there before district gets here.”

Both teams have one more meet scheduled before the district race. Bowie will race at the Texoma Cross Country Championship in Wichita Falls on Oct. 6. Nocona will race at Muenster High School on Oct. 6.

