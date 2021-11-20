Commissioners to wrap up November

Members of the Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on Nov. 22 for the final session of the month.

The request by the sheriff’s office to create a communications corporal position will return to the agenda. Earlier this month Chief Deputy Jack Lawson made the request noting it was overlooked and not included in the recent budget preparations. The position has more training and duties, which also provides a higher salary. The court denied the request to provide additional pay noting it should have been done during the budget.

A trio of precinct requests will be discussed: Precinct one wants to purchase two maintainers, precinct three wants to enter the Matt Hackley property on Hinton Road to clear drainage and also enter the David Paine property on Long Branch Road to clear a fence line.

The court will examine a quote for duct and venting work in the medical cells of the county jail; approve the bond for the county treasurer and approve the monthly consent agenda.