Veteran’s Day service honors Vietnam era veterans, families 11/17/2021 COUNTY LIFE 0 Members of the Nocona VFW posted the colors for the Nov. 11 Veteran's Day service in Montague. (Photo by Barbara Green) Veteran Art Ferguson and Veteran’s Service Officer Colm Murphy read the names of 78 Montague County veterans who were lost during the past year. It was part of the Nov. 11 Veteran’s Day program at Montague. (Photo by Barbara Green) Jerry Hardison pins Bowie Vietnam veteran Larry Carter with a special honor recognizing him for his service to the country during last week’s ceremonies.
