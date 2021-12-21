February 5, 1955 – December 17, 2021

BOWIE – Wanda Jean Gamble, 66, Bowie, TX died on Dec. 17, 2021.

The family has chosen arrangements with cremation. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Gamble was born on Feb. 5, 1955, in New Berry, MI to Fred and Mary (Marshall) St. John. She worked as a waitress at local restaurants for 30 years and the Bowie Laundromat for 11 years.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Charlie Gamble, Bowie; children, Tony Martin, Dallas; Jimmy Gamble, Bethany, OK, Lewis Gamble, Springtown and Steve Martin, Rhome; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister Karen Turner of Casper, WY; brothers Pat St. John, Cochise, AZ and Bill St. John, La Barge, WY; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Should friends desire, memorials can be made to Solaris Hospice in honor of Wanda.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.