Commissioner’s to consider new road

The Montague County Commissioner’s Court will consider opening and maintaining a new road in precinct four when it meets at 9 a.m. on Jan. 24.

A public hearing for that road opening will begin at 8:45 a.m. The proposed road is located off Farm-to-Market Road 677 between Cap’s Corner and Illinois Bend. It is three-tenths of a mile long in the area.

Commissioner Bob Langford said this is an old county road that has never been maintained at least during his tenure. It has two homes and the residents are having a hard time getting a 911 address, so this change would assist them. The court will consider the request during the regular agenda.

The order calling the March 1 party primary election will be presented, along with the annual sheriff’s office racial profiling report.

The court will open sealed bids for delivered fuel, unleaded and diesel, for one year and bids for rock hauling only by the hour or ton for one year.

Commissioners also will review accepting unanticipated revenue of $11,500 from EOG Resources for right-of-way bores in precincts one and two;