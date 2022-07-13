Shelter volunteers tell county growth is sparking increased need for animal control

By BARBARA GREEN

At Monday’s Montague County Commissioner’s Court meeting, volunteers with Lucky Paws Animal Shelter shared their concerns about the growth of the rural population which they believe is creating an increased need for more animal control.

Lucky Paws volunteers Jo Patrick, Patty Keck and Janet Barker attended the meeting for an agenda item that listed the Nocona shelter and Easy Street Shelter in Saint Jo. Patrick said one of the main Saint Jo volunteers was out of state visiting family.

Patrick said they get calls daily from Sunset, the Bowie area and Nocona Lake asking if the group will take the stray or unwanted animals often dumped in those areas.

“We refer a lot of the calls to the sheriff’s office, and many don’t have anywhere to go with the dogs. We take them when we have room, but we are getting overwhelmed,” said Patrick.

