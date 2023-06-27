OBITUARIES
Sandra Kennedy
January 3, 1945 – June 23, 2023
NOCONA – Sandra Kennedy, 78, died in Nocona on June 23, 2023.
A graveside service was at 10 a.m. on June 27 at Shady Grove Cemetery in Montague County with Jack McBride as the officiant. Pallbearers were Christopher Sterling, Cody Sterling, Jimmy Crow, Wesley Newland, Clint Pigg and Gary Johnston.
She was born to Willard Hugh Sterling and Clara Dlena Brown Sterling on Jan. 3, 1945 in Muenster. She was a homemaker all of her life. She married Joe Kennedy on June 26, 1980 in Nocona. She was a member of Valley View Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Joe Kennedy; son, Shannon; step-children, Corky and Angela; sister, Brenda Hill; 10 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Shady Grove Cemetery Association, c/o Ray Hudson, 108 Jackson, Nocona, TX 76255.
Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.
Arrie Odessa Hacker
August 15, 1939 – June 22, 2023
MUENSTER – Arrie Odessa (Mitchell) Hacker, 83, died on June 22, 2023 in Muenster.
Visitation was from 6 – 8 p.m. on June 27 at Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on June 28 at The Church of Christ in Saint Jo with the Rev. Steve Chism officiating. Burial will follow at Coker Cemetery.
She was born on Aug. 15, 1939 to Floyd Boyd and Bertha Mae (Blakley) Mitchell. She married Freddie Joe Hacker on Jan. 4, 1977 in Sherman. She was the owner and operator of various leases. She worked at Russell Newman dress factory and also was a bookkeeper.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Freddie Hacker; parents, Floyd and Bertha Mitchell; one brother-in-law; two sisters-in-law and one son-in-law.
She is survived by her children, Donald Anthony, Magnolia, Basil Lee, Midland, Tressie Mae Lewis, Muenster and Arrie LaDonna Hacker, Saint Jo; 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Memorials can be made to the American Heart Association at 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231.
Arrangements entrusted to Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo.
Ken Dell Reynolds
December 21, 1955 – June 20, 2023
BOWIE – Ken Dell Reynolds “Squat,” age 67, passed away surrounded by his family on June 20, 2023 in Decatur.
Ken Dell’s wishes were to be cremated and that his friends and family gather to tell happy and funny stories about him during a celebration that captures how he lived his full and wonderful life. A celebration of life will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on June 26 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
Ken Dell was born on Dec. 21, 1955 in Bowie to Glenna Faye (Horton) and Warren Ray Reynolds. Ken Dell was a lifelong resident of Bowie. Ken Dell was part of the family business at Bowie Butane for 25 years, momentarily owned a motorcycle shop and then retired from a career at Texas Industries.
Ken Dell married Denise Ann Dyer on Aug. 12, 1972 and they spent more than 50 joyous years together. He always called her Deno and they enjoyed traveling together and camping. They traveled by car, plane, boat, train, sailing ship and motorcycle to destinations around the country and around the world, sometimes as a couple, sometimes with family or friends. They took the most pleasure in socializing with friends and raising their children and grandchildren together.
Ken Dell was full of life and always had a joke. He enjoyed many hobbies throughout the years. He loved hunting and fishing. He took many hunting and fishing trip to area lakes, Canada and Colorado with friends and family. He often could be found on a lake in one of the many fishing or pleasure boats he owned, and enjoyed years boating with his friends at Amon Carter Lake, Lake Texoma and Old Bowie Lake. Ken Dell loved to travel and traveled the world with his wife and family. He enjoyed water skiing, scuba diving, collecting guns and woodworking. He loved gadgets, tinkering and fixing things. Ken Dell knew how to fix everything.
Ken Dell was the first president of local chapter 64 of the Boozefighters Motorcycle Club, only the second chapter in the state of Texas, for many years. He was given the name “Squat” by his club and is known by this name to Boozefighters throughout the country.
Ken Dell has always loved sports. He excelled in Bowie High School as a running back and was truly a Jackrabbit in track. He continued to love sports throughout his life. He took pride in coaching several of his children’s baseball teams. He continued to watch sports avidly throughout his life.
Ken Dell was a beloved dad to his two children, Clay and Shannon. As they grew up, he taught them how to do anything and everything including riding bicycles, ATVs and motorcycles. He taught them to water ski, drive cars and boats, shoot, play sports, repair cars and more. As an adult, he could always be relied on to answer the phone and tell them how to fix it. He was PawPaw to his seven grandchildren, who he loved with everything he had and who looked up to him.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Glenna Faye and Warren Ray Reynolds, Bowie; brother-in-law, Billy Cornelison, Irving and his cherished pets, Dinky and Poot.
Ken Dell is survived by his wife of more than 50 years, Denise Ann Reynolds; children, Clay Reynolds and fiancée Belinda Garza, Devine, TX and Shannon Reynolds and husband Aaron Crosley, Lakehills, TX; grandchildren, Zackary Smith, Brandon and Payden Atteberry, Saylor, Marina and Seaton Reynolds and Madalyn Garza; siblings, Tonya Dorman and husband Larry, Sherry Cornelison and Reese Reynolds and wife, Brenda; his canine companion, Bo, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Everyone who met Ken Dell Reynolds “Squat” loved him. He will be missed by many.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
James E. Echols
December 7, 1944 – June 10, 2023
TERRAL, OK – James E. “Tiny” Echols passed away tragically on June 10, 2023 at the age of 78.
A funeral service under the direction of the Terral Funeral Home was at 1 p.m. on June 19 at the Assembly of God in Terral, OK. A graveside service followed at the Terral Cemetery where he was laid to rest next to his wife who he loved dearly.
James was born Dec. 7, 1944 in Waurika, OK. James is from Terral, OK where he lived most of his life. He was known for being a hard worker. He worked more than 30 years at Certainty where he retired at the age of 55. He was a family man through and through. Leaving school at a young age to work and help his family was just the start of it for James. He poured his all into his family, from his four sisters to his wife, five step, children whom he loved as his own, and the numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He leaves behind an abundance of memories to each and every person he met.
He spent summers planting and growing watermelons, cantaloupes and much more. He spent evenings watching WWE. Taking a cruise around his hometown and waving to all the families was one of his favorite things to do. James would spend his day, sun up to sun down, working alongside his best friend Billy Herron. James was a good, hardworking man all the way up to the end and he will be greatly missed.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Charlene Echols; his parents, Irene and Paul Echols and best friend, Bill Herron.
He is survived by Hops, a man’s best friend; four sisters, Wanda Mayfield, Carolyn and Andy Godwin, Debbie and Terry Boaz and Suzy Mclendon and husband David Farley, all of Bowie; five step children, Gail and Marvin Garvis, Henrietta, Steven and Gail Harris, Ryan, OK, Cathy and Kim Barnes, Bowie, Randy Harris, Terral, OK and Rhonda and Dennis Renhack, Burkburnett; grandson, Brandon Pierce, Ryan, OK and great-grandchildren, Brittan and Braxton Pierce, Ryan, OK along with numerous other family and friends who loved him.
Arrangements entrusted to the Terral Funeral Home in Terral, OK.
Paid publication
