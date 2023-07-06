Live Better
6 success tips for young professionals
(Family Features) Starting your career can be both an exciting time and a daunting experience. While there’s no secret formula to becoming successful in the workplace, there are steps you can take and skills you can build during the early stages of your career that can help you move toward your long-term goals.
Many young professionals face unique challenges, but with the right guidance and advice those obstacles may lead to opportunities for personal and professional development. Passionate about mentoring young professionals and sharing her methods for success, Morgan DeBaun, founder and CEO of digital media and technology company Blavity, partnered with Sharpie – makers of a wide selection of permanent markers, pens, highlighters and more for the classroom, office and home – to share these tips.
Be proactive: Take initiative and identify areas you can contribute beyond your assigned tasks. Instead of waiting to be asked to do something, draft an email, spreadsheet or project board that could benefit the team. Showing a willingness to go above and beyond may lead to additional projects or responsibilities being sent your way in the future.
Write everything down: Putting your dreams and goals to paper can help you commit to them, track progress and stay on course to achieve them. Additionally, particularly in meetings, your brain is processing new information, ways of thinking and operational systems all while you are trying to come across as engaged and personable. Jotting down key action items and learnings along the way can save you later. Being an active listener and note-taker can increase your ability to retain information and contribute to your team.
Featuring no-smear, no-bleed technology with best-in-class ink, an option like the Sharpie S•Gel pen promises exceptionally smooth writing experiences. To put her best work forward, DeBaun uses the Medium Point (.7mm) White Barrel. The high-performance gel pen enhances handwriting with its sleek, professional look and offers a variety of ink colors, barrel styles and points to choose from, making it a must-have for professionals looking to make a statement.
Identify useful productivity tools: Look for tools and programs that can help make you more productive and successful then leverage them in your personal workflow. Whether it’s an email scheduling tool, calendar software or favorite writing utensil, ensure you are taking advantage of things that can help you succeed.
Develop and strengthen your organizational skills: Regardless of what role you are in, being systemized and structured in the way you work can help keep you on track as you grow in your career. Whether it’s a smartphone app, old-fashioned to-do lists on paper or desktop reminders on your computer, find a system that works for you and stick with it – refining the approach as you go – for best results. For example, with a variety of available ink colors, the Sharpie S•Gel can make it simple to color code calendars and to-do lists, which can make prioritizing tasks a cinch.
Embrace teamwork and learn from your peers: Across your company, you are likely working with bright, talented people who may have completely different skill sets and ways of working and thinking than you. Set up 15-20-minute virtual coffee chats to meet people not on your team during your first 90 days as a way to connect with your coworkers and learn more about not only them but the company and its environment as a whole.
Say yes to opportunities: Whether it is a work event, new project, meeting or class, take advantage of prospects presented to you. Taking advantage of opportunities to network, learn and grow in your career can help lead you on the trajectory you are aiming for.
Find the must-have tools to set your career on the right path at Sharpie.com.
How to get the most out of your retirement
(Family Features) Retiring from the workforce provides opportunities you may have been unable to take advantage of during your working years, including discovering new passions and devoting more time to the people you love.
Even though your income might be lower than when you were working full-time, being free of financial burdens like credit card debt or a mortgage may provide extra disposable income that allows you to explore hobbies, develop new skills or focus on spending time living life to the fullest.
In fact, if you’re over the age of 62, own a home and have equity in it, you can extend your retirement runway by borrowing against that equity. A home equity conversion mortgage, like those available from Guaranteed Rate, a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services with more than 850 branches across the United States, can flip the roles of lender and borrower. Homeowners can remain on their property and generate income, provided they own at least 60% of their home’s equity and it is FHA eligible.
“These mortgages fit a very specialized segment of the marketplace, but for those seeking financial flexibility, they can be a game-changer,” said Jim Hettinger, executive vice president of operations, Guaranteed Rate. “Equity build-up over time is one of the most compelling reasons to purchase a home. These loans give long-time homeowners a way to enjoy the benefits of that equity in their retirement years – all while retaining ownership and continuing to live in the house they call home.”
While this type of loan shares many similarities with home equity loans, the requirements generally allow for more flexible terms for homeowners, who remain responsible for property taxes, home insurance and home maintenance. Over time, the loan balance increases with the understanding the mortgage will one day be paid off, usually by selling the home, providing the homeowner more flexibility and comfort during retirement. Meanwhile, homeowners receive money from their homes in the form of a lump sum payment or line of credit without making monthly mortgage payments.
Consider these ways to take advantage of a home equity conversion mortgage and get the most out of your retirement.
Travel
With minimal limitations on vacation time in retirement, it’s possible to get out and explore both domestically and internationally. With the flexibility to take extended leave, retirees can even enjoy trips dedicated to a specific hobby or pastime, such as golfing, shopping, biking, attending sporting events, appreciating the arts and more. You could also consider purchasing a boat or motorhome to take your exploration to the next level.
Pick Up a New Hobby
With more time now available, it’s possible to expand on hobbies you enjoyed while working or pick up an entirely new pursuit altogether. The possibilities are nearly endless, but some options to consider include gardening, dancing, reading, baking, hiking, collecting antiques, restoring furniture, golfing, bird watching, sculpting or wine or beer making, among others.
Learn a New Skill
Devoting time to pick up a new skill can help keep your mind and body sharp. Whether through formal classes or watching videos online to learn, speaking a new language, playing a musical instrument or cooking a new cuisine are popular options for enhancing your skills later in life.
To find more ideas to live better in retirement, or access the free education guide, visit rate.com.
Benefits of a Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM)
HECMs can provide peace of mind during retirement if you’re worried about making ends meet. Using the equity you’ve already put into your home opens up new sources of income while letting you stay in your own home. Consider these additional benefits:
- Offers flexibility in drawing and repaying borrowed funds
- No pressure to make a payment, even if interest rates increase
- Untouched funds in your line of credit grow tax-free over time
- Any remaining equity at maturity can be released to borrower or heirs
- The line of credit stays the same, even if the home’s market value drops
- Money spent on conventional mortgage payments can go to other needs
This is not a commitment to lend. The borrower must meet all loan obligations, including living in the property as the principal residence and paying property charges, including property taxes, fees, and hazard insurance. The borrower must maintain the home. If the borrower does not meet these loan obligations, then the loan will need to be repaid. Otherwise, the loan must be repaid when the last borrower passes away or sells the home. Prices, guidelines and minimum requirements are subject to change without notice. Some products may not be available in all states. Subject to review of credit and/or collateral; not all applicants will qualify for financing. It is important to make an informed decision when selecting and using a loan product; make sure to compare loan types when making a financing decision. This material has not been reviewed, approved or issued by HUD, FHA or any government agency. Guaranteed Rate, Inc. is not affiliated with or acting on behalf of or at the direction of HUD, FHA or any other government agency. To find a Reverse Mortgage counselor near you, search the HECM Counselor Roster at https://entp.hud.gov/idapp/html/hecm_agency_look.cfm or call (800) 569-4287.
Check these budget-friendly travel tips
(Family Features) For many people, traveling is about exploring new cultures, landscapes, cuisines and ideas. However, the cost of the trip is still one of the most important considerations when booking a vacation.
In fact, according to a survey conducted by Slickdeals, a one-of-a-kind online community of shoppers working together to shop smarter and save more, 81% of respondents listed total cost as their top consideration followed by a desire for kid-friendly experiences at the destination and discounts or deals on transportation and lodging.
Even amid reported concerns about inflation (56%), increasing flight costs (51%) and gas prices (49%), 84% of families plan to spend the same amount or more on travel this year as last. Among the respondents, 42% plan to spend between $1,501-3,000 and 15% plan to spend $5,000 or more on travel.
While traveling is undoubtedly an investment, it doesn’t have to break the bank. Consider these tips from Pete King, deal expert for Slickdeals, to save money as you begin planning your next excursion.
Set your budget with hidden costs in mind. When setting budgets, many people stop at the basics like transportation, accommodations and entertainment. Make sure to factor in additional costs such as pet care, food, checked luggage fees and airport and hotel parking so there are no surprises at the end of the trip.
Look for deals. Being open to a variety of destinations and travel dates can help you score the best deals. If you’re tired of switching between booking sites or searching online for bargains, consider browsing the latest travel deals on the Slickdeals Travel Page where community members share some of the best travel deals on the internet, which can save you time and effort when looking for savings on your trip. You can even set deal alerts to be notified when deals pop up for your desired destination.
Bring an empty water bottle. While Transportation Security Administration regulations don’t allow you to bring most fluids through security checkpoints in airports, packing an empty water bottle in your carry-on or personal item can save you from high costs inside the terminal. Once you’re through security, simply fill your bottle at the nearest water fountain. An added bonus: You can take the full bottle on the airplane to stay hydrated during the flight without having to rely on the small complimentary beverage on board.
Pack less than you think you’ll need. Many people overpack, and that can be a costly mistake. A single checked bag can cost as much as $50, and some airlines charge extra for a ticket that includes a carry-on. For a weekend trip, keep it simple with a carry-on or backpack, and for longer adventures, keep in mind nobody at your destination will likely know you wore the same jeans two days in a row.
Find the right rewards credit card. If you have a rewards credit card, you could get cash back when you make certain purchases. You could get a percentage back on groceries, travel, dining and more. For example, with a travel rewards credit card, you earn points or miles that can be redeemed for future travel plans. General travel cards earn points or miles on virtually every purchase, regardless of airline or hotel chain, while co-branded cards that align with a specific airline or hotel reward users with more points for loyalty spending and provide additional benefits like free checked bags or a free night’s stay on your card anniversary.
Find deals on travel and more at Slickdeals.com/travel.
5 must-haves for outdoor entertaining
(Family Features) Gatherings and get-togethers may commonly take place inside, but giving your guests extra space takes nothing more than a little creativity and the right outdoor appliances. Open a new door – literally – and head outside to take advantage of unused deck, patio and yard space.
As a natural extension of your home, a few key pieces of lighting, heating and cooking equipment can turn your backyard into an entertaining oasis. Let your personal style shine and elevate your hosting skills with these ideas from the experts at the Propane Education & Research Council.
Lighting
Flame lighting may not be every homeowner’s first consideration, but more hosts are relying on it to add upscale elegance to outdoor gatherings. Custom lanterns, modern chandeliers, pendants and tabletop units offer stylish additions to modern and classic designs alike.
No matter your tastes, propane flame lighting fixtures can be placed in multiple areas for aesthetic and practical purposes. While it’s hard to top the soothing effect of a starry night while calming flames reflect off your windows and add a glow to your patio, flame lighting also can ward off intruders or animals and help prevent tripping in the dark.
Grills and Cooking Equipment
Propane can help you bring your dream kitchen to life outdoors. First establish a budget and identify a builder then build out the features of your high-performing kitchen in the peaceful setting nature offers. Often, the centerpiece of the space are grills, which are available in a variety of sizes and styles. Some offer features like side burners for sauces and rotisseries.
Because they heat up fast and provide precise temperature control, propane-powered outdoor cooking appliances are a popular choice for homeowners who want to spend less time preparing food and more time enjoying it. With instant on-off convenience just like indoor gas ranges, outdoor propane grills, pizza ovens and ovens help home chefs create perfectly cooked meals with no coals, soot or ash to clean up. The appliances can also be built in to a straight, L-shape or U-shape bar to complete your outdoor cooking paradise.
Patio Heaters
If chilly weather brings on the blues in your region, make the most of your outdoor space with a propane-powered patio heater that allows for entertaining nearly year-round. Propane patio heaters can raise the outdoor air temperature up to 25 F while emitting a circle of radiant heat up to 25 feet in diameter. Next time you want to get outside before patio season arrives, start up a propane patio heater to enjoy cozy warmth in a clean, safe, reliable way.
Fireplaces and Fire Pits
Another option for bringing warmth to outdoor entertaining can happen with the push of a button in the form of a propane fireplace or fire pit. These smokeless solutions come without the maintenance of wood-burning fires, meaning you can enjoy the heat and ambiance of flames dancing in the night sky while skipping the fuss of soot, ash and burning logs. Plus, clean-energy propane delivers heat more efficiently with a lower carbon footprint than traditional energy sources like wood, which take a toll on the environment.
Pool Heaters
You can maximize your fun for as much of the year as possible and combat the elements with propane pool and spa heaters. Available for in-ground and above ground pools and spas, propane heaters operate at a higher efficiency than electric systems and maintain heat better in cooler weather while also operating cleanly and taking up minimal space.
To find more outdoor entertaining inspiration, visit Propane.com.
