Ceil Stanford works to build ‘inner champions;’ earns international recognition

For more than 20 years, the Advanced Coaching and Leadership Center north of Saint Jo has been helping individuals and families, along with some of the top business people in the world with improving their lives.

Rural Montague County may seem like an unexpected location for such a facility, but that rural setting also may be part of the draw as well as the well-trained staff who can assist with developing your own “inner champion.”

Owner Ceil Stanford, age 64, found this career later in life after establishing herself in a career, a marriage and raising a family. She has come a long way from what she calls an “epiphany” just before she turned 40 realizing she was unhappy with herself and did not know how to have a happy relationship.

That change in life and career has been successful both personally and professionally as she was named Global Woman of the Year. The award was presented at the Global Woman Summit Gala last summer in London.

She was shocked at being nominated and had not planned on attending until friends from all over the world encouraged her to attend. Stanford began to wonder if she could really win this honor, and one week out she purchased the airline ticket and traveled with two friends to England.

“This is the first award I have ever won in my life, I was so grateful to be named along with the other nominees. I am so grateful and hope this award helps me reach more people,” said Stanford.

The Saint Jo leadership center was established by the late Alan C. Walter in 1999 after he bought the ranch and he became very successful in personal development training at Saint Jo ranch.

