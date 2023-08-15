OBITUARIES
Charles E. Parr
October 30, 1940 – August 10, 2023
BOWIE – Charles E. Parr, 82, passed away Aug. 10, 2023 in Wichita Falls.
A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on Aug. 15 at Southside Baptist Church in Bowie, with Dr. Tony Rogers officiating. Burial will follow at Montague Cemetery in Montague.
Charles was born in Oswalt, OK to A.G and Pauline Parr. He graduated from Lefors High School where he met his wife, Sheila. They were married for 62 years and moved to Bowie in 1982. Charles was an avid hunter who trained multiple champion hounds. He retired from Dynegy Oil and Gas Company after 35 years. He served on the Bowie Parks Board for many years and helped bring the community center to Bowie. Charles was a Christian and was a member of Southside Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Gene Parr and his daughter in-law, Rhonda Parr.
Charles is survived by his wife, Sheila Cable Parr; sister, Patsy Stewart (Clent); daughter, Catherine Thomas (Charley); sons, David Parr and Jason Parr (April); grandchildren, Justin Thomas (Casey), Elizabeth Thomas, Hilary Thomas, Tilghman Parr (Kylie), Landra Parr, Ryan Parr, Braili Parr, Audrey Parr and Jacob Veselka; great-grandchildren, Gunter and Gatlyn Thomas and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Linda Kay Adkins
October 2, 1950 – August 9, 2023
ANSON, TX – Linda Kay Adkins, 72, died Aug. 9, 2023 in Midlothian.
A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. on Aug. 19 at Tage Cemetery in Bowie with Tim Truby officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service at 9 a.m. at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
She was born Oct. 2, 1950 in Abilene to Benjamin and Pauline (Colclazer) Higgins. She was a 1969 graduate of Anson High School and continued her education at Tarleton State University (1975). She married Virgle “Butch” Drake on June 29, 1973 and was widowed in 1979. She was a professional schoolteacher for 25 years for Ector County Independent School District in Odessa, primarily at Noel Elementary. She married Curtis Adkins on March 17, 1990. She retired in 2004 and moved to Breckenridge. In 2014 she moved to Ellis County.
She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Virgle “Butch” Drake and second husband, Curtis Adkins.
She is survived by her son, Benjamin Drake, Waxahachie; three step-children; sisters, Dorthey Kreger, Cibolo, TX and Helen Radde, Sterling City, TX; two grandchildren and four step-grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Mary “Joyce” McClure Stearns
November 25, 1948 – August 10, 2023
FORT WORTH – Mary “Joyce” McClure Stearns, 74, died Aug. 10, 2023 in Bowie.
A funeral service was at 11 a.m. on Aug. 15 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie with Chaplain Phillip Weitner as the officiant. Visitation was prior to service at 10 a.m.
She was born on Nov. 25, 1948 in Coleman, TX to Arthur Lee and Lorene (Verzell) Pittman McClure. A graduate of Haltom High School in Haltom City, Stearns had a long professional career in the secretarial world and worked for Lockheed Martin as a private secretary for 33 years. She was deeply involved in the top-secret clearance of the F16 fighter jet. She retired in December 2010. Stearns also was a Mary Kay consultant for 38 years, as well as a Tupperware consultant for 35 years.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur McClure and Lorene McClure; her stepmother, Artie McClure; sister, Barbara Ridley and two brothers-in-law.
She is survived by her sisters, Brenda Kurz and Betty Walker, both of Bowie; brother, Bill McClure, Nocona; two stepsisters; one brother-in-law; 10 nieces and nephews; numerous great-nieces and nephews and two great-great-nephews.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Wilma Jean Shears
July 30, 1938 – August 8, 2023
NOCONA – Wilma Jean Shears, 85, died Aug. 8, 2023.
There will be a visitation at 10 a.m. and a celebration of life at 11 a.m. on Aug. 19 at Nocona First United Methodist Church.
Shears was born July 30, 1938 to Marion F. Chilcoat and Wanda Wagner Chilcoat and was a long-time resident of Nocona. She married Eugene Shears on Nov. 1, 1980. She spent many years as a florist creating beautiful arrangements. She not only used her gifts to keep the church decorated for all occasions, but also to organize, prepare and serve meals to many. She devoted many hours checking on folks in the nursing home and serving those in the community that needed help.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Bill (Rusty) Chilcoat and Larry Chilcoat; sisters, JoAnn Booher and Merry Alice Hatcher; two grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Her memories will be cherished by her loving husband Eugene; Kathy and Jimmy Tomlinson, Bowie; Harvey Hancock, Henrietta; Mark Hancock, Bowie; Mike and Lisa Hancock, McLoud, OK; Patty and Tim Crabtree, Ardmore, OK; Randy and Robin Shears, Montague; Russell and Trish Shears, New Haven, IN; Rhet and Kim Shears, Nocona; sisters, Tutts Harrison, Gainesville, Janice Uselton, Belcherville and Patsy Davis, Gainesville; 19 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions can be made to Nocona United Methodist Church, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or any charity that is dear to your heart.
Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home of Nocona.
