Julie Dianne Parker

January 7, 1939 – August 17, 2023

NOCONA – David Lee Waldrip, 84, died on Aug. 17, 2023.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Aug. 20 at the First Baptist Church in Nocona officiated by the Rev. Dave Woodbury. Interment will follow in Nocona Cemetery.

He was born on Jan. 7, 1939 to Edison and Pearl Waldrip in Nocona. He professed his faith in the Lord on May 5, 1948 and was later baptized at First Baptist Church of Nocona where he remained a member for the entirety of his life. He graduated from Nocona High School in 1957. He was a baseball and track star but was best known as an all-state football player where he was the co-captain of the team. He was voted best looking, most athletic, class favorite and class president his senior year.

Shortly after he graduated he married his high school sweetheart, Seda Vineyard and together they had three children. Waldrip received an accounting degree and he worked various jobs utilizing his degree in the metroplex. After he retired, he moved back to his hometown where he bought and ran the Nocona Radio Shack along with an electronic and video store. Years later he managed several rental properties and opened up Nocona Auto.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one granddaughter.

He is survived by his wife, Seda Waldrip; brother, Eddie Charles Waldrip; children, Eddie Joe Waldrip, Michael Waldrip and Karen Robertson, all of Nocona; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

In-Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Nocona Carpenter Shop.

Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral home.