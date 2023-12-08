Commissioners to meet Monday with final review of the 2023-24 budget

Montague County Commissioners will consider numerous annual agreements and policy actions, along with final review of the 2023-24 proposed budget and 2023 tax rate and setting the hearings for both when the court meets at 9 a.m. on Aug. 14.

Along with the budget and tax rate, the certification of appraised values and the no new revenue and voter approval tax rates will be presented by Tax Assessor Collector Kathy Phillips. Once the proposed budget is accepted it will be posted on the county webpage prior to the public hearing that will be scheduled.

An order calling the Nov. 7 constitutional amendment election and joint local elections will be offered, along with updates to the employee handbook and the county investment policy, approval of 2024 county holidays, an agreement with the Helen Farabee Centers for substance services, an interlocal agreement with Denton County for the housing of inmates, agreement with the sheriff’s office with Royal Auction Group and an agreement between the sheriff’s office and Southern Health Partners Health Services.

Several bills related to repairs made at the courthouse and installation of the new communications tower at Forestburg also will be offered for payment out of American Rescue funds.

Other topics on the agenda include authorization for the county to sign the home-delivery meal grant program resolution that assists the Bowie and Nocona Senior Citizen meal programs. Finals plats for lots in Dye Creek Estates Subdivision in precinct one and Kingdom Estates Phase I subdivision in precinct two will be presented.