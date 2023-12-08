COUNTY LIFE
Reception to honor Caleb Diehl family, passage of Senate Bill 129
A reception at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 20 will honor the Caleb Diehl family and the passage of Senate Bill 129, which is being called “Caleb’s Law.”
The reception will be at the Veranda Inn in Nocona. Refreshments will be served.
Caleb’s Law was passed in this legislative session and strengthens the child pornography laws in Texas. This is first time in 30 years the laws have been updated in this area.
Diehl, 18 at the time was last seen in April 2015, when his mother reported him missing. In October 2021, Ricky Howard was sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a minor connected with Diehl. The investigation into the missing teen is ongoing.
Montague County 4-H presents awards
As the summer comes to a close, Montague County 4-H celebrated its youth at the annual banquet on Aug. 6 in Montague.
Highlights included a wonderful meal and an award ceremony presented by the Montague County 4-H County Youth Council, adult leaders, and County Extension Agents Justin Hansard and Melanie Stott.
Awards and recognitions were given in recordbook, project activity, Clover Kids and service and leadership awards to youth who completed a record book this year as well as a formal interview.
Project Pins were awarded in the following project areas: Animal agriculture, beef, consumer education, food and nutrition, goats, horse, natural resources, photography, poultry, rabbits, shooting sports, STEM and swine.
Read about all the winners in the weekend Bowie News.
Commissioners to meet Monday with final review of the 2023-24 budget
Montague County Commissioners will consider numerous annual agreements and policy actions, along with final review of the 2023-24 proposed budget and 2023 tax rate and setting the hearings for both when the court meets at 9 a.m. on Aug. 14.
Along with the budget and tax rate, the certification of appraised values and the no new revenue and voter approval tax rates will be presented by Tax Assessor Collector Kathy Phillips. Once the proposed budget is accepted it will be posted on the county webpage prior to the public hearing that will be scheduled.
An order calling the Nov. 7 constitutional amendment election and joint local elections will be offered, along with updates to the employee handbook and the county investment policy, approval of 2024 county holidays, an agreement with the Helen Farabee Centers for substance services, an interlocal agreement with Denton County for the housing of inmates, agreement with the sheriff’s office with Royal Auction Group and an agreement between the sheriff’s office and Southern Health Partners Health Services.
Several bills related to repairs made at the courthouse and installation of the new communications tower at Forestburg also will be offered for payment out of American Rescue funds.
Other topics on the agenda include authorization for the county to sign the home-delivery meal grant program resolution that assists the Bowie and Nocona Senior Citizen meal programs. Finals plats for lots in Dye Creek Estates Subdivision in precinct one and Kingdom Estates Phase I subdivision in precinct two will be presented.
July Jam Cruise donation presented
With the Piston Heads Auto Club July Jam Poker Cruise event they were able to donate $382 back to the fundraiser for July Jam fiddling competition. Present were: Piston Treasurer/Bowie Community Development Board member Donna Ballew, BCD Board President Traci Robertson, Piston President Bruce Newton, Mayor Gaylynn Burris and BCDB Director Cindy Roller. (courtesy photo)
