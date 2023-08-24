NEWS
Conservation appeal issued today
ERCOT has issued a Conservation Appeal for today, August 24, from 3 p.m. – 10 p.m. Operating reserves for ERCOT are expected to be low for several hours this afternoon into the evening due to low wind-power generation and high demand. As a result, ERCOT is requesting Texans to conserve electricity use, if safe to do so.
What is an ERCOT Conservation Appeal?
An ERCOT Conservation Appeal is a request for Texans to reduce electrical usage, if safe to do so. Conservation is a widely used industry tool that can help the grid by lowering demand for a specific period of time, which is typically late afternoon into the evening hours in the summer. Conservation is an effective way to help balance generation supply and customer demand.
Who should reduce their electric use?
ERCOT requests all Texans to reduce their electric use, if safe to do so, today, August 24, from 3 p.m. – 10 p.m.
ERCOT also requests all government agencies (including city and county offices) to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities.
How can I reduce my electrical use?
Energy-saving tips for residents and businesses can be found at www.ercot.com/txans.
Stay Updated
You can monitor current and extended grid conditions on ercot.com and follow us on social media.
BISD calls $65.8 million bond election
By BARBARA GREEN
Trustees of the Bowie Independent School District called a bond election for Nov. 7 to consider a $65.8 million issue to build a new intermediate school, renovate the present intermediate to serve junior high students and improvements at the other two campuses.
Monday night the board met with its financial advisors Lewis Wilks with U.S. Capital advisors and Justin K. Hicks of Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, bond counsel.
The building program was presented at the last board meeting by the facilities committee made up of community volunteers. Chairman Daniel Deweber explained their original task was to consider a new junior high, however, as they explored the issues a new intermediate seemed more plausible to the group with some changes at the present intermediate updating it. Other parts of the program would expand parking at the elementary and building a covered area for drop-off in the front. At the high school, a weight room would be added plus a public restroom at the baseball field.
The new intermediate would be built on the vacant lot next to the junior high and have capacity for 600 students with complete facilities within that building. It also would include storm shelter areas and meet all the new TEA safety requirements.
Renovations at the intermediate which would then be used for junior high students, would include a dedicated wing for sixth grade where the present administrative offices are located. There would be renovations to the career tech area, storm safety locations, new instructional gym with seating, a new main entrance moved to the back and renovations to meet Texas Education Agency requirements for instruction and safety.
Wilks reviewed the preliminary tax rate analysis bond issue noting the $100,000 homestead exemption is expected to pass in the Nov. 7 election, so that was considered in the finance scenarios and reduces the overall taxable value of the district. The taxable assessed valuation is $1,221,712,443.
With a $65.8 million bond issue the maximum tax rate would be 43.5 cents for the debt service portion of the rate. The present debt rate is 18 cents per $100 in property value.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
NEWS
Hwy. 82 projects includes in Texas infrastructure plan for 2024
Governor Greg Abbott announced a record $142 billion total investment for Texas’ transportation infrastructure including the future phases of the U.S. Highway 82 expansion project.
The record investment includes the unanimous adoption of the $100 billion 10-year statewide roadway construction plan with the Texas Department of Transportation for transportation projects to enhance safety, improve congestion and connectivity, and preserve Texas roadways.
This is a $25 billion increase in total investment from the previous year. The 2024 Unified Transportation Program includes $2.2 billion in new or additional construction funding for some major projects in the Wichita Falls District.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
NEWS
Bowie city, school only contested local elections
Candidate filing for the Nov. 7 city and school board elections came to an end Monday with part of the entities facing contested races and the rest able to cancel due to no contests.
The candidates are:
Bowie City Council
Mayor – Gaylynn Burris (incumbent) and Jason Love (councilor precinct two).
Precinct one – Brent Shaw (I) and Brandon Walker.
Precinct two – Donna Ashley, Cody Bunch and Colleen L. Crawford-Williams.
Precinct three – Stephanie Post (I) and Glenda Kay Durham.
Bowie ISD
Place five – Guy Green (I).
Place six – Lee Hughes (I) and Michael Chase Thomas.
Place seven – Keith Richey.
Saint Jo City Council
Three places open: Carla Hennessey (I), Terry Stewart and Martha Garcia.
Saint Jo ISD
For three-year terms: Brandon Kline, Rebecca Harris and Jeff Pledger, all incumbents.
Unexpired two-year term:
Rodney Swirczynski (I).
