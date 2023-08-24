Conservation appeal issued today

ERCOT has issued a Conservation Appeal for today, August 24, from 3 p.m. – 10 p.m. Operating reserves for ERCOT are expected to be low for several hours this afternoon into the evening due to low wind-power generation and high demand. As a result, ERCOT is requesting Texans to conserve electricity use, if safe to do so.

What is an ERCOT Conservation Appeal?

An ERCOT Conservation Appeal is a request for Texans to reduce electrical usage, if safe to do so. Conservation is a widely used industry tool that can help the grid by lowering demand for a specific period of time, which is typically late afternoon into the evening hours in the summer. Conservation is an effective way to help balance generation supply and customer demand.

Who should reduce their electric use?

ERCOT requests all Texans to reduce their electric use, if safe to do so, today, August 24, from 3 p.m. – 10 p.m.

ERCOT also requests all government agencies (including city and county offices) to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities.

How can I reduce my electrical use?

Energy-saving tips for residents and businesses can be found at www.ercot.com/txans.

Stay Updated

You can monitor current and extended grid conditions on ercot.com and follow us on social media.