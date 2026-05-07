Fourteen track athletes head to State

Saint Jo’s boys and girls track teams took top honors at the Region III-A track meet at Hewitt Midway High School May 1-2 and will send several athletes to the state track and field meet May 16 in Austin.

The boys were led by Damon Byrd who won both the long jump with a 22’9 ¾” leap and triple jump with a 45’ 10 ½”. Byrd also won the 100-meter dash with a time of 1.03 and was a member of the victorious 800-meter relay along with Trent Gaston, Barrett Johnson and Lee Yeley with a time of 1:30.80.

Yeley won the high jump with a 6’ leap. Byrd, Yeley, Dominic Luna and Gaston combined for a 2nd-place finish in the 1,600-meter relay with a time 3:32.81. Gaston was 2nd in the 110-meter hurdles with a tie of 16.09. Johnson was 2nd in the 400-meter dash in 50.75, Ayden Giambruno was 6th in the 3200-meter run in 11:05.24 with Yeley 8th in the 200-meters with a time of 25.61.

For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.