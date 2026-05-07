SPORTS
Fourteen track athletes head to State
Saint Jo’s boys and girls track teams took top honors at the Region III-A track meet at Hewitt Midway High School May 1-2 and will send several athletes to the state track and field meet May 16 in Austin.
The boys were led by Damon Byrd who won both the long jump with a 22’9 ¾” leap and triple jump with a 45’ 10 ½”. Byrd also won the 100-meter dash with a time of 1.03 and was a member of the victorious 800-meter relay along with Trent Gaston, Barrett Johnson and Lee Yeley with a time of 1:30.80.
Yeley won the high jump with a 6’ leap. Byrd, Yeley, Dominic Luna and Gaston combined for a 2nd-place finish in the 1,600-meter relay with a time 3:32.81. Gaston was 2nd in the 110-meter hurdles with a tie of 16.09. Johnson was 2nd in the 400-meter dash in 50.75, Ayden Giambruno was 6th in the 3200-meter run in 11:05.24 with Yeley 8th in the 200-meters with a time of 25.61.
For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.
SPORTS
Bowie softball team falls in area round
Bowie softball had a historic season, where the squad made the postseason for the first time since 2019 and knocked a top seed from the playoffs, come to an end April 29.
No-4 ranked Tuscola Jim Ned got out to a quick start and took an 11-1, five inning win in the area round of the Class 3A Division I playoffs. Bowie had its season end at 19-15.
With a large crowd at Weatherford High rooting them on, Bowie took the field looking to knock out another top seed, as they did with Early last week.
For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.
SPORTS
Willett, Richey off to State
Bowie will have two track athletes at the State track and field meet May 14 with top two finishes at the Region 1-3A track meet at Abilene Christian University May 1-2.
Tyler Richey finished 2nd in the pole vault with a 15’ leap. Richey was also 9th in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.39. Sophomore Braden Willett was 3rd in the 1,600-meters with a school record best of time of 4:21.93. Willett was 4th in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 9:29.71.
Several other Rabbits and Lady Rabbits competed at the regional meet. The 800-meter relay foursome of Colton Dosch, Richey, Finn Riddle and Jaxon White finished 6th with a time of 1:30.24 while the 1,600-meter relay team of Dosch, Judah Livsey, Riddle and Blaine Leonard finished 8th with a time of 3:30.76.
For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.
SPORTS
Norwood new Bowie boys hoop coach
Landry Norwood has agreed to become the new Head Boys Basketball Coach for Bowie High.
Norwood grew up in Paradise, playing a number of sports for the Panthers during his high school career. With a number of family members still in the area and the position coming open, Norwood applied and was hired.
“I know the tradition up here,” Norwood said. “I was glad (Athletic Director and Head Football) Coach Tyler Price felt he could put his trust in me.”
Bowie’s varsity went 2-10 last year, both wins coming against Vernon. Norwood spent five years as an assistant in Lipan before spending the next four years at Llano, three years as head coach. He said his last two years in Llano were rough after graduation of nine seniors his first year and a 26-7 squad.
For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News
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