Willett, Richey off to State

Bowie will have two track athletes at the State track and field meet May 14 with top two finishes at the Region 1-3A track meet at Abilene Christian University May 1-2.

Tyler Richey finished 2nd in the pole vault with a 15’ leap. Richey was also 9th in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.39. Sophomore Braden Willett was 3rd in the 1,600-meters with a school record best of time of 4:21.93. Willett was 4th in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 9:29.71.

Several other Rabbits and Lady Rabbits competed at the regional meet. The 800-meter relay foursome of Colton Dosch, Richey, Finn Riddle and Jaxon White finished 6th with a time of 1:30.24 while the 1,600-meter relay team of Dosch, Judah Livsey, Riddle and Blaine Leonard finished 8th with a time of 3:30.76.

For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.