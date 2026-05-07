Bowie softball team falls in area round

Bowie softball had a historic season, where the squad made the postseason for the first time since 2019 and knocked a top seed from the playoffs, come to an end April 29.

No-4 ranked Tuscola Jim Ned got out to a quick start and took an 11-1, five inning win in the area round of the Class 3A Division I playoffs. Bowie had its season end at 19-15.

With a large crowd at Weatherford High rooting them on, Bowie took the field looking to knock out another top seed, as they did with Early last week.

For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.