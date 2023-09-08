COUNTY LIFE
Families mark the first day of school
The Bowie High School Class of 2024 enjoyed a kickoff breakfast Monday as they celebrated their first day as seniors. (Courtesy photo)
Thank you to everyone who shared their back-to-school photos with The Bowie News Facebook page. We appreciate it and are happy to kick the school year off. We look forward to covering your kids in the new year.
COUNTY LIFE
July Jam Cruise donation presented
With the Piston Heads Auto Club July Jam Poker Cruise event they were able to donate $382 back to the fundraiser for July Jam fiddling competition. Present were: Piston Treasurer/Bowie Community Development Board member Donna Ballew, BCD Board President Traci Robertson, Piston President Bruce Newton, Mayor Gaylynn Burris and BCDB Director Cindy Roller. (courtesy photo)
COUNTY LIFE
Forestburg Rodeo takes off Aug. 11-12
The Forestburg Riding Club will crown its new royalty during this weekend’s annual two-day rodeo event Aug. 11-12.
Paige Kurosky, 2022 queen, will pass her crown off to the sole queen contestant Karagan Richie. Princess Katy Deason will crown either Teagan Gage, Wheyzbrie Nilson or Codi Reid the 2023 princess.
The “Biggest Little Rodeo in Texas,” will open with mutton bustin’ at 8 p.m. each night and the rodeo at 8:30 p.m. Adults are $10 and kids $8. Events will include ranch bronc, bull riding, calf roping, senior barrels, team roping, double muggin’, junior barrels and breakaway roping. There is $3,800 added money to the pot at $500 per event and $300 for junior barrels. There will be a dance Saturday night.
Read the full story on the rodeo queen contest in the mid-week Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Forestburg Watermelon Festival Aug. 12
Nothing beats a cool, sweet slice of watermelon to stave off the summer heat. The annual Forestburg Watermelon Festival will celebrate not only the summertime fruit but its community with a parade, food contests, a rodeo and much more on Aug. 12.
This year’s theme is “Remember When” as the town celebrates residents 80 and older. The festival begins with a parade at 10:30 a.m. and is open to floats, riding clubs, individual horse riders, businesses, antique automobiles and antique farm equipment.
Read the full story on the festival in your mid-week Bowie News.
