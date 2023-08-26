SPORTS
Lady Horns volleyball beats Bellevue
Despite being district opponents, Bellevue traveled to Forestburg on Tuesday night for an early peek at the other.
The Lady Horns got it done in straight sets to win their second straight game of the season while the Lady Eagles saw some good moments in their short time together.
Forestburg was coming off a dominant win against Valley View last week and was hoping to carry that momentum against an opponent it felt confident it could win.
Bellevue has struggled early in the season as the volleyball program is alive for the first time in years and most of the team’s players have no experience with the sport before this season.
The Lady Eagles have not won, but was coming off their most competitive set in their final match of their first tournament at Poolville against Lingleville.
The first set saw Forestburg pull away from a close 11-9 lead to a 21-14 lead. From there, the Lady Horns closed the set off with confidence, winning 25-17.
The second set saw Forestburg carry that momentum into the beginning points. The Lady Horns were up 13-7, but Bellevue cut it to 14-11 to make it close for a second.
After that, Forestburg ran away with the second half of the set, winning 11 of the last 15 points to win 25-15.
Maybe a bit of complacency seeped in from the Lady Horns. Maybe the Lady Eagles were tired chasing from behind.
Whatever it was, Bellevue started the third set by scoring the first six points and feeling more confident than it had all season.
Forestburg started to score some points, but it did fall behind by the biggest margin down 14-6.
The Lady Horns came all the way back to eventually tie the score at 19-19.
From there until the end of the match the scores were back and forth with neither team able to build a safe lead heading into the final points.
In the end, it was Forestburg who came out on top in extra points, winning 27-25 to win the match 3-0.
To read the full story and see more pictures, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Forestburg Interview
SPORTS
Volleyball Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians did well at their second tournament, winning the consolation title in the gold bracket at Graham’s Lu Allen Tournament.
The Lady Indians went 5-2 overall and beat some tough teams from the area, some of them from bigger schools.
Nocona earned straight set wins against Iowa Park, Klondike and Aspermont while losing to eventual tournament champion West Plains in straight sets during pool play.
It was still good enough to qualify for the gold bracket. Unfortunately, the Lady Indians lost their first match of bracket play to eventual third place finisher Fairfield.
Nocona bounced back to beat Pampa in its next game easily to qualify for the consolation championship game where it met Peaster. After losing the first set handily, the Lady Indians gritted their teeth and eked out close set wins 26-24 and 25-22 to win the match and the consolation championship.
Prairie Valley
The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs won the consolation title at the Electra Tournament last week.
The Lady Bulldogs went 3-3 overall as they brought home some hardware from their second tournament of the season.
Prairie Valley lost matches to Electra and Crowell in straight sets on the first day, but came back from losing the first set against Olney to win the match and go 1-3 the first day.
During bracket play, the team went up against Albany and lost in straight sets, being sent down the consolation route.
This set up a rematch against Olney. It went to three sets, but once against the Lady Bulldogs came through to win and advance to the championship game.
There Prairie Valley played Chillicothe. Again down after the set, the Lady Bulldogs came bouncing back, winning the final two sets to win the consolation championship.
Bellevue
The Bellevue Lady Eagles played in their first tournament at Poolville last week.
The Lady Eagles did not come away with a win, going 0-4, but they did play better in their final match.
Bellevue lost in straight sets against Garner, Alvord and Poolville. The final match against Lingleville also was lost in straight set, but the Lady Eagles did have their closest set of the season losing 25-20 in the final one.
Coach Mollee Kirk knows her team is struggling as they get used to playing volleyball. Having lost every set, let alone every match so far this year, she is doing her best to keep the team getting better so it can build towards its success.
Forestburg
The Forestburg Lady Horns won at Valley View on Friday night.
The Lady Horns took care of business in straight sets against the Lady Eagles.
Forestburg won with set scores being 25-13 and 25-9.
Coach Kayla Firth thought her team played great during the match.
Gold-Burg
The Gold-Burg Lady Bears lost at 2A Chico on Friday night.
The Lady Dragons won in straight sets as the Lady Bears only got going in the final set.
Chico won with set scores 25-7, 25-11 and 25-18.
Coach Cheryl Cromleight did not think her team played up to its standard it has set for itself early in the season.
Missing scores
Saint Jo did not play late last week.
SPORTS
Bowie volleyball struggles at Glen Rose Tournament
The Bowie Lady Rabbits had a tough second tournament at Glen Rose last week, not getting the results they wanted.
The Lady Rabbits went 2-5 overall, finishing in third place in the bronze bracket.
The tournament was filled with a lot of tough teams and bigger schools and Bowie felt that in pool play.
The Lady Rabbits fell to Trinity Valley, Robinson, Gunter and Deo in straight sets during pool play, dropping them into the bronze bracket.
Bowie bounced back to beat Riverside in bracket play in straight sets, but lost to Saginaw in the next game in two sets.
The Lady Rabbits played Eastern Hills in their final game with the winner earning third place. Bowie easily won the first set 25-10, but narrowly lost the second set 25-23. Bouncing back in the third set, the Lady Rabbits went on to win authoritatively 25-13 to earn third place.
To read the full story and see some more pictures from the tournament, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS9 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS4 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS8 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS4 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS7 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS9 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS3 weeks ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS5 months ago
UTV driver killed in crash