Bowie teen joins FC Dallas ECNL Regional team

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians picked up their biggest win of the first month of the season on Tuesday night.

The Lady Indians beat defending state champion Windthorst at home, wining in five sets 3-2 in a back and forth match.

Nocona came into the match knowing it would be a big early season challenge. Despite graduating several players from last year’s championship team, the Lady Trojans had only one loss so far this season and were already ranked in some polls as the best 2A team in the state.

The Lady Indians played them four times last season and lost all four matches, only winning one set against Windthorst. Also, Nocona had to adjust its lineup the day of the match when key starter, Kaygan Stone, went down with an injury a short time before the game.

The Lady Trojans won the first close set 25-22, but the Lady Indians bounced back winning set two handily 25-18 to tie the score.

Windthorst won set three even more decisively 25-17 to take the lead, but Nocona dug deep and won set four 25-20 to force a fifth and final set.

From there, the Lady Indians were able to carry that momentum into the fifth set, winning 15-10 and the match 3-2.

Bowie

The Bowie Lady Rabbits showed some heart playing in their first five-set match on the road Tuesday night.

Unfortunately, the Lady Rabbits came up short against Burkburnett 3-2, falling just short of coming back from two sets down.

Bowie was coming off a disappointing run at the tough Glen Rose Tournament and hoping to try and beat the 4A Lady Bulldogs.

Unfortunately, the first two sets did not go the Lady Rabbits way. Burkburnett won the first set decisively 25-19 and then squeaked out the competitive second set 25-23 to go up 2-0.

Bowie was able to battle back, winning set three 25-21 before dominating set four 25-12 to force a fifth and final set.

Despite coming off such a dominating set four win, the fifth set was different. With fewer points to work towards, every lead is magnified.

It was back and forth, with no team getting more than a two-point lead all the way until it was tied at 13-13. Unfortunately, the Lady Bulldogs were able to win the final two points to win the set 15-13 and the match 3-2.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs won a back and forth five-set battle against Sacred Heart on Monday night.

The Lady Bulldogs won 3-2 against the Lady Tigers in the team’s first five-set match of the season.

Prairie Valley won the first set 25-21. The team’s then exchanged 25-19 matches as the Lady Bulldogs were up 2-1 heading into the fourth set.

Unfortunately, Sacred Heart won the set decisively 25-14 to force a fifth and final set.

Despite being down in momentum, Prairie Valley refocused and took care of business in the shorter and higher pressure fifth set.

It was competitive, but the Lady Bulldogs put the Lady Tigers away to win 15-11 and the match 3-2.

Missing Scores

Saint Jo did not get its scores in by Friday’s deadline. Gold-Burg had an open date on its schedule.

