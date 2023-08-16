Live Better
Smart solutions for school
Must-have essentials for back-to-school season
(Family Features) With school bells ringing for students of all ages, it’s important to make sure your student has all the necessities to be successful this year.
While that often means running from store to store in search of supplies, stylish clothes and other essentials, these top picks for securing valuables, decorating dorm rooms, planning out schedules, getting necessary nutrition and staying hydrated can help ensure your student is geared up for success in the classroom and beyond.
Find more back-to-school essentials and tips for success in the classroom at eLivingtoday.com.
Protect New Purchases on Campus
A new school year brings plenty of excitement, but it can also be stressful for students moving away from home who need to safeguard valuables like tablets, smartphones, passports, or an emergency credit card. To help alleviate back-to-school worries, SentrySafe, a leading name in fire-resistant and security storage for more than 90 years, offers solutions to provide peace of mind for parents and students. An affordable, convenient, and fireproof option, the 1200 Fire Chest protects items against fires up to 1,500 F for 30 minutes. It also features a built-in key lock and convenient handle for added security and simplified transport. Find more back-to-school security solutions at sentrysafe.com.
Quick and Easy Meals That Deserve an A+
Keeping weeknight dinners and school lunches simple means more time for family and less stress during the week. Cook up quick and easy weeknight dinners, school lunches or on-the-go snacks with Minute Rice Cups. Ready in only 1 minute, the BPA-free cups are available in a variety of flavors such as Chicken & Herb, Cilantro & Lime, Jalapeno and more. Visit MinuteRice.com to get meal ideas today.
Make Organization Personal
Help your student keep notes, study times and test dates organized with a quality planner that also showcases his or her personality. Available in a myriad of trendy colors and patterns – like polka dots, stripes or chevron – as well as various calendar layouts like daily, weekly or monthly, the right planner can help students of all ages stay on track, achieve goals and preserve memories in one stylish and organized place.
Sleep in Style
Where a student sleeps may be one of the last things on his or her mind when thinking about the excitement that awaits in college but getting plenty of sleep is key to success. Amp the appeal of the dorm-issue mattress with stylish and comfy bedding that reflects your personality. Look for quality threads you can snuggle into, and coordinate with pillows to make your bed a cozy place to sit and study by day.
Take H2O on the Go
A durable reusable water bottle can make your back-to-school routine even easier. With a variety of sizes and styles available in a multitude of colors and designs, there’s almost certain to be an option for students of all ages and activity levels. Look for durable, leak-proof stainless steel or hard plastic options that offer different lid styles, including wide-opening or those with retractable straws, to make hydrating on the walk between classes a breeze.
Photo courtesy of Getty Images (students)
Photos courtesy of Unsplash (bed, planner, water bottles)
SOURCE:
SentrySafe
Minute Rice
Tips for encouraging exploration and learning in the kitchen
(Family Features) Planning, preparing, serving and cleaning up after mealtimes are skills that can be beneficial to everyone. Yet when it comes to meal prep, many families find it easier to tell children to go play rather than bringing them into the kitchen to help create meals.
“One of the best ways to encourage children to try new foods or simply eat their vegetables is to allow them the opportunity to plan and prepare a meal,” said Emily Hicks, a registered dietitian nutritionist for KinderCare Learning Centers. “Involving children in meal planning, preparation and serving in age-appropriate ways helps give them some autonomy in a world in which they often feel they do not have many choices. This can help reduce stress and food fights at mealtime, creating a more peaceful and enjoyable experience for everyone.”
Meal preparation can also bring certain classroom lessons such as counting and fractions to life as children measure ingredients. It can also be an opportunity for an impromptu science lesson about the parts of plants and animals people eat and the nutritional benefits of healthy foods.
Consider these tips to get kids more involved in mealtimes:
- Choose mealtimes when the family is typically together and make preparation a team effort. Allow children to pick out vegetables or other items at the grocery store (or from the fridge, freezer or pantry) to prepare. Alternatively, if you have a few meal options planned for the week, children can help decide what to make on which days. The key is to empower children to make choices, thus helping develop a sense of responsibility and encouraging variety in food choices.
- Allow children to help wash produce, stir food in mixing bowls, get tools like cutting boards from the cupboard and more. Children can help peel or chop foods or stir pots or pans with adult guidance. Even younger children can assist by using child-safe utensils to peel or chop food, sprinkle toppings, pour dressings or combine pre-measured meal components.
- Children can help place food on the table and serve themselves at young ages. Young children may find it easier to serve themselves by using measuring cups instead of serving utensils. Encourage children to try some of each food on the table but try not to push them to eat anything in particular. Instead, give them time and multiple opportunities to try different foods. If they are able, teach children how to pass food to others at the table and engage in conversation. Sharing at the table can help foster social development and family connections.
- After mealtime, children can help clean up and put things away. Even if they can’t reach the sink, children can help clear items from the table. They can also assist with putting dishes in the dishwasher or ferrying clean dishes to an adult to put back in cupboards and drawers. Additionally, they can help wipe up spills and crumbs, and push in chairs, too.
“The benefits of family mealtime go beyond health,” Hicks said. “Involving your children in your mealtime routines can bring food and fun to the table, creating a sense of belonging that will boost the whole family’s well-being. Remember, you don’t have to stick to a routine 100% of the time to be beneficial. Just do your best to keep routines when possible and practice balance.”
For more tips to help incorporate children into meal planning and preparation, visit kindercare.com.
SOURCE:
KinderCare
How to choose the right car seat
(Family Features) As a parent, one of the most important purchases you’ll make for your child is a car seat. It’s important to choose a car seat that properly fits both your child and your car, as car crashes are a leading cause of death for children ages 12 and younger, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As your children grow, you’ll need to change the mode of their car seat to accommodate their weight and height. There are four recommended stages of child restraint usage: rear-facing harness, forward-facing harness, belt-positioning booster seat and seat belt. Different car seats offer different varieties of these modes of use, so families can choose a product that fits best with their child’s needs.
For example, the Graco 4Ever DLX Grad 5-in-1 Car Seat is a first-in-market seat that provides added longevity and value with its kid-centric design that accommodates children from 4-120 pounds and up to 12 years of age. The car seat features five modes of use to help children through each stage, including a rear-facing harness, forward-facing harness, both high-back and backless boosters and a removable seat belt trainer. Additional features include a space-saving slim design, SnugLock technology for quick and easy installation, a 10-position headrest and harness, removable inserts and rotating cupholders.
To help choose the right car seat for your child with safety top of mind, Graco curated a stage-by-stage guide to help meet first-time and growing family needs, following guidelines set by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Stage 1: Rear-Facing Harness
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, children should remain in a rear-facing car seat in the vehicle backseat for as long as possible, until they reach the specified weight or height limit of the car seat for optimal protection while riding in the car.
While many parents bring their children home from the hospital in an infant carrier, which is a portable seat with a stay-in-vehicle base, designed specifically for newborns and small babies, there are other rear-facing options. Convertibles and all-in-one seats have higher weight limits than infant carriers, allowing children to remain rear-facing up to 40-50 pounds.
Stage 2: Forward-Facing Harness
When children outgrow their rear-facing car seats, they should be buckled in a forward-facing car seat with a harness and top tether in the vehicle backseat until they reach the maximum height or weight for the seat, typically around age 5-6.
Stage 3: Belt-Positioning Booster Seats
Once children outgrow their forward-facing car seats with a harness, they should be buckled in a high-back belt-positioning booster seat (for children 40-100 pounds) to provide added neck and head support followed by a backless belt-positioning booster seat (for children 40-120 pounds) in the backseat until the vehicle seat belt fits properly across their laps and shoulders without a booster seat, which usually occurs between 9-12 years old.
Stage 4: Seat Belt
Approximately 31% of parents transition their children from a high-back booster directly to a vehicle seat belt, according to a survey fielded by Ipsos. To ride safely, many children need assistance with seat belt fit until age 8-12. The 4Ever DLX Grad 5-in-1 Car Seat features a removable Seat Belt Trainer that helps guide the seat belt into the correct position to help keep children safer for longer while still allowing them to feel like big kids.
Once the seat belt fits properly, children no longer need to use a booster seat. This means that they can sit all the way back against the vehicle seat with knees bent at the edge of the seat, the lap belt sitting low on their hips and upper thighs (not the stomach), the shoulder belt fitting across the collarbone and sitting flush with the torso – they can stay seated this way for the entire ride.
To learn more and find the right car seat for your child’s needs, visit gracobaby.com.
SOURCE:
Graco
3 ways older adults can pay it forward: Redefine retirement through community connection
(Family Features) Everyone benefits when older adults remain engaged, independent and included. Instead of letting age define their circumstances, older Americans are embracing change, pushing boundaries and transforming their communities through creativity, commitment and service.
Volunteering is one way older adults can improve their quality of life through connections with others, and it’s also been proven to make measurable improvements in the mental and physical health of the volunteers themselves. In fact, 84% of volunteers report stable or improving health after one year of service and 88% report lower levels of feelings of isolation, according to a study conducted by AmeriCorps Seniors.
As a first stop for anyone looking to explore volunteer opportunities, AmeriCorps and AmeriCorps Seniors connect individuals and organizations through service and volunteering. AmeriCorps Seniors matches Americans 55-plus with opportunities to improve their communities through the contribution of time, passion, skills and experience.
“AmeriCorps Seniors is tailor-made for those aged 55 and older,” said Atalaya Sergi, director, AmeriCorps Seniors. “It provides a space for older adults to take charge of their ‘second act’ and use their time in valuable and impactful ways. All of our volunteers share a goal of making a difference in their communities, and many see their involvement as a chance to make friends and form meaningful connections.”
More than 140,000 Americans are matched with volunteer opportunities each year through three programs: RSVP, the Foster Grandparent Program and the Senior Companion Program.
“Our programs offer varying levels of involvement, interaction, time commitments and work with a diverse set of partners,” Sergi said. “We believe there’s a good fit for everyone and many opportunities for volunteers to meet like-minded peers who share their interests or pursue volunteer opportunities that can involve their families, too.”
Consider these ways older adults can get involved in their communities.
Respond to the Needs of Your Community
With more than 115,000 volunteers, RSVP is the largest of the programs. It is a popular choice due to its flexible time commitments and diverse ways to serve. The program partners with national, state and local organizations to offer volunteers a wide range of service opportunities, from building houses to delivering food.
“All the people you meet when you’re a volunteer tell you their stories and experiences,” said Srini Srinivas, a volunteer serving with the RSVP program. “You find that very rewarding and it enriches your life. Doing this service is a way of paying it forward. It supports the community. It keeps me active, which is a good thing. You also feel useful.”
Serve as Mentors
For older adults interested in working with children, the Foster Grandparent Program pairs volunteers with local schools and other programs focused on children, caring for and working with classes, groups or individual students. Volunteers serving with the Foster Grandparent Program serve between five and 30 hours each week based on their availability and may be eligible for a small monetary stipend to offset the cost of volunteering.
“My motto is, ‘There is never a never, you can always accomplish something.’ I’m here to help the kids learn, be there for them and teach them as much as I can,” said volunteer Priscilla Tsethlikai, who has been involved with the program since 2016. “They’re teaching me, and at the same time, I’m teaching them.”
Provide a Helping Hand to Other Older Adults
Fostering relationships with other older adults is also a rewarding, and needed, option. Volunteers serving with the Senior Companion Program give about 20 hours each week and spend time with older adults in need of companionship or help with day-to-day tasks such as grocery shopping, getting to appointments or paying bills. Volunteers may also provide respite to family members caring for loved ones with chronic illnesses. The program may offer a small monetary stipend for volunteers who qualify.
“Volunteering has changed me, it keeps me grounded,” volunteer Carmen Swanson said. “When you help others and do for others, you enrich your life. My favorite part is being available and of service to them. Whatever their desire is, whatever they’d like to achieve – if I can execute the task, follow it through and accomplish it then it makes my day.”
While it may mean different things to different people, the idea of choosing our own paths as we age provides one overarching sentiment: growing older can and should be empowering.
“We know there are stereotypes surrounding older adults, but we want people to shift their thinking,” Sergi said. “See the ways older adults continue to contribute to your life and communities, appreciate their wisdom and lived experiences, and join them in new endeavors. When the older adults in our communities are engaged, valued and genuinely included, we all benefit.”
For more information, and to find volunteer opportunities near you, visit AmeriCorps.gov/YourMoment.
Support Older Adults in Your Community
Though many older adults remain independent and engaged as they age, some may find they are no longer able to complete daily tasks and require assistance. By looking for ways to assist older adults with tasks and engage with them intellectually, you can help them continue to live fulfilling lives. Consider these ways you can make a difference in the lives of older adults in your area:
Offer your services. This may be especially useful if you are a skilled tradesman, such as a plumber, carpenter, electrician or mechanic, or have technical skills and can assist with navigating devices such as computers and cell phones.
Volunteer at an older adult community. Assisted living, skilled nursing and memory care communities often rely on volunteers to host game nights and social events to help residents socialize and stay active.
Assist with household chores. While many older adults choose to age in their own homes, they may require assistance with cooking, cleaning, yardwork and more.
Help with transportation. If you have a car and a valid driver’s license, driving older adults can help them complete their errands more quickly and safely. They may need to get to a doctor’s appointment, go to the grocery store, visit the post office or complete other tasks outside of the home that a driver can assist with.
SOURCE:
AmeriCorps Seniors
