SPORTS
Volleyball Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians started their season on Tuesday with two games at home.
The Lady Indians beat S&S Consolidated in straight sets 3-0, but lost to former district opponent Henrietta 3-1 afterwards.
Nocona came into the games and season with a lot of big expectations after falling to eventual state runners-up Lindsay in the playoffs and losing few players to graduation.
Against the Lady Rams, the Lady Indians had little trouble throughout the match. Nocona took control midway through the first set and won 25-16. S&S then got nothing going in the second set as the Lady Indians ran away with it 25-8.
The third set was only a bit more competitive, but the Lady Rams came back at the end to make the final score look closer than the set actually was as Nocona won 25-20.
The match against the Lady Cats followed after a bit of a break for the Lady Indians. Henrietta was also coming off a season after going three rounds deep in the playoffs, hoping to get back to challenging for the district title in their competitive district.
Nocona came out on fire, winning the first set 25-12 and looking like it might run away with the match. The second set was the closest of the match and went into extra-points, but unfortunately the Lady Cats won 26-24 to tie the score up at 1-1.
The Lady Indians could not recover after losing the second set. Henrietta won the third set 25-20 and the fourth set 25-14 to win the match 3-1.
Gold-Burg
The Gold-Burg Lady Bears opened their season against 2A Petrolia at home on Tuesday night.
The Lady Bears almost came back from two sets down, but fell short as the Lady Pirates won in five sets 3-2.
Gold-Burg has a lot of new faces this year and playing a bigger school, it was going to be tough for the Lady Bears.
Petrolia came through early in the match, winning the first two sets 25-21 and 25-19.
Then Gold-Burg turned it up a level with its back against the wall. The Lady Bears won the third set 25-22 and the fourth set 25-17 to force a fifth and final set.
Even with all of the momentum, the shorter final set magnifies any run a team can make.
Petrolia won 15-10 to get the win.
Prairie Valley
The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs lost their opening game of the season at private school Christ Academy in Wichita Falls.
The Lady Warriors won in straight sets against the Lady Bulldogs.
Playing a school with several new transfers that is supposed to make them a lot better than they were last year made the game not as competitive when it was first scheduled. Prairie Valley lost with set scores being 25-13, 25-8 and 25-19.
Bellevue
The Bellevue Lady Eagles started off their season earlier this week with two tough losses against formidable opponents on the road.
The Lady Eagles lost in straight sets against Harrold and Chico on Monday and Tuesday.
The first game against the Lady Hornets was always going to be tough. Harrold turned its program around last year and went three rounds deep in the playoffs. They won quickly against Bellevue with scores 25-10, 25-5, 25-5 and not much Coach Mollee Kirk could be positive about.
The second game against 2A Chico on Tuesday was a bit of improvement from the first match. Even though the Lady Dragons won with similarly one-sided scores 25-10, 25-8, 25-0, Kirk thought her team played a lot better from the previous day.
Missing scores
Bowie and Saint Jo game information from Tuesday was not turned in. Forestburg did not play earlier this week.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Bowie rink hockey club wins at nationals
It was a family affair as the Bowie Rink Hockey Club’s world class ladies team won the 2023 Rink Hockey Nationals last week.
Hosted at Lubbock’s Sk806 Events Center on July 29-Aug. 4, it served as the culmination of the best teams in rink hockey across America.
The Bowie club is led by sisters and Bowie High School graduates Janae and Jasmine along with their mom Dara serving as backup goalie and father John Jones Sr. as the coach.
Brother John Jones Jr. also plays, but was on the 15U and 18U teams for the Cumberland Raiders, a club team from Maryland. He helped the 15U team to a third place finish and the 18U team won its age group championship.
The Bowie club had previously won the event in 2021, but was unable to defend the title due to a lack of competition in 2022.
The one wildcard for the team was their first team goalie, Francisca Labbe, was going to have to miss the tournament due to recently giving birth. Dara had to step in, hoping she could hold up for both the team and her family.
With teammates Javiera Ramos, Camilla Roldan and Francisca Caceres filling out the roster, the team had had a good year competing in tournaments this year.
The team had wins in two previous tournaments earlier in the year. They also had a second place finish in another one only because Janae suffered an injury to her face and was not allowed to play in the championship game causing them to forfeit. With these results the team was feeling confident and a little over prepared.
The first game was against a club from New Jersey who had what many people considered the best goalie in the tournament. Bowie felt confident they could score on her, but knew it would be tough. In the end, the game ended in a 4-4 tie.
The next game against United Florida did not go the team’s way as it lost a close one 3-2. It was a wake-up call for the team now, knowing it would have to take the harder road once bracket play started.
The last game in pool play was against the familiar and geographically close club team from Decatur. Bowie easily won 8-1 to finish pool play 1-1-1.
Tied for second place with the New Jersey club meant the two faced off again in bracket play, with the winner going on to play in the championship game.
It was another closely played game. The score was tied 3-3 heading into the final minute with overtime looming.
With time winding down, Bowie upped the pressure on defense. Janae stripped New Jersey’s defensemen, deked past the remaining defender, faked out the goalie and scored on a spinning back hand with 30 seconds remaining.
The goal ended up being the game-winner as Bowie won 4-3.
This set up a rematch against the United Florida team they had lost to during pool play. The United Florida team had not lost a game yet this tournament, but Bowie believed this time it would be different.
It would be as Jasmine came out and scored a hat trick in the first 16 minutes of the game, putting Bowie up 3-0 along with a lot of momentum.
From there, the team held on as United Florida made a spirited comeback in the second half, cutting the lead to one goal with 4:33 left in the game. Still, they did enough to secure the win 3-2 to earn its second straight national title.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News. Full games from the tournament can be watched on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@RinkHockeyLive.
SPORTS
Lady Panthers start season 2-0
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers officially started their season on Monday with games against Vernon Northside and Perrin-Whitt.
The Lady Panthers have big expectations this year and started the season strong with straight set win against each.
Saint Jo first played the Lady Pirates in the morning and after a 10-10 draw in the first set, got out to an 18-12 lead. From there the Lady Panthers closed out the set to win 25-15.
The second set was not as close. After getting out to a 10-5 lead, Perrin-Whitt did close the gap to 11-9, but Saint Jo ran away with it after that point, winning 25-13.
The third set saw the Lady Panthers jump out to an 11-4 lead. The Lady Pirates played more competitive the rest of the way, but Saint Jo won easily 25-15 to close out the match.
The second match was played later after lunch against the Lady Indians. The Lady Panthers won the first set 25-12. The second set was the most competitive one of the day for Saint Jo, but the team beat Northside 25-18.
That loss carried over into the third set as once things started going right for the Lady Panthers, the Lady Indians lost their spirits.
Saint Jo won the third set in the most lopsided score of the day 25-9 to win the match.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Lady Rabbits win opening game
The Bowie Lady Rabbits played their first official game of the season at home on Monday night against Archer City, but it was more of a glorified scrimmage.
The Lady Rabbits took it to the Lady Cats, splitting their varsity teams up into two six-man teams and winning in straight sets against Archer City’s JV and varsity teams with ease.
Bowie Coach Ashley Sanders is still tweaking with her varsity roster and testing combinations.
To give everyone as much playing time as she could, she split the team so that there were no substitutions during each match.
The Lady Rabbits first group, consisting of returning seniors Ziba Robbins, Emily Cueva, Ella Richey and Gracie Duke while adding in new varsity players sophomores Rhyan Carle and Callie Curry.
It was a wash after the first five points in both sets the group played. Bowie won 16 of the last 18 points to win the first set 25-8.
The second set was similar with the Lady Rabbits winning 12 of the last 14 points to win 25-9.
The match against the Lady Cats varsity team featured the six players who did not play in the first match.
The group of returning seniors Olivia Gill and Melenie Cantu were joined by newcomer seniors Kinley Russell and Alli Par along with juniors Railey Martin and Hanna Bell.
While it was it was a bit more competitive than the first match, Bowie still easily won in the end.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS9 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS4 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS7 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS3 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS7 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS9 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS1 week ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS4 months ago
UTV driver killed in crash