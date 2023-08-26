SPORTS
Volleyball Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians picked up their biggest win of the first month of the season on Tuesday night.
The Lady Indians beat defending state champion Windthorst at home, wining in five sets 3-2 in a back and forth match.
Nocona came into the match knowing it would be a big early season challenge. Despite graduating several players from last year’s championship team, the Lady Trojans had only one loss so far this season and were already ranked in some polls as the best 2A team in the state.
The Lady Indians played them four times last season and lost all four matches, only winning one set against Windthorst. Also, Nocona had to adjust its lineup the day of the match when key starter, Kaygan Stone, went down with an injury a short time before the game.
The Lady Trojans won the first close set 25-22, but the Lady Indians bounced back winning set two handily 25-18 to tie the score.
Windthorst won set three even more decisively 25-17 to take the lead, but Nocona dug deep and won set four 25-20 to force a fifth and final set.
From there, the Lady Indians were able to carry that momentum into the fifth set, winning 15-10 and the match 3-2.
Bowie
The Bowie Lady Rabbits showed some heart playing in their first five-set match on the road Tuesday night.
Unfortunately, the Lady Rabbits came up short against Burkburnett 3-2, falling just short of coming back from two sets down.
Bowie was coming off a disappointing run at the tough Glen Rose Tournament and hoping to try and beat the 4A Lady Bulldogs.
Unfortunately, the first two sets did not go the Lady Rabbits way. Burkburnett won the first set decisively 25-19 and then squeaked out the competitive second set 25-23 to go up 2-0.
Bowie was able to battle back, winning set three 25-21 before dominating set four 25-12 to force a fifth and final set.
Despite coming off such a dominating set four win, the fifth set was different. With fewer points to work towards, every lead is magnified.
It was back and forth, with no team getting more than a two-point lead all the way until it was tied at 13-13. Unfortunately, the Lady Bulldogs were able to win the final two points to win the set 15-13 and the match 3-2.
Prairie Valley
The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs won a back and forth five-set battle against Sacred Heart on Monday night.
The Lady Bulldogs won 3-2 against the Lady Tigers in the team’s first five-set match of the season.
Prairie Valley won the first set 25-21. The team’s then exchanged 25-19 matches as the Lady Bulldogs were up 2-1 heading into the fourth set.
Unfortunately, Sacred Heart won the set decisively 25-14 to force a fifth and final set.
Despite being down in momentum, Prairie Valley refocused and took care of business in the shorter and higher pressure fifth set.
It was competitive, but the Lady Bulldogs put the Lady Tigers away to win 15-11 and the match 3-2.
Missing Scores
Saint Jo did not get its scores in by Friday’s deadline. Gold-Burg had an open date on its schedule.
Bowie tennis starts season with big test at Vernon
The Bowie tennis team played in its first match of the season and got a big challenge against Vernon.
The Lions almost swept the gold medals at the spring season state tournament in May and handed the Jackrabbits their first loss of the season, though Bowie battled well losing only 12-7.
Each match won was a point for the team while a loss is a point for Vernon.
Winners of their matches included Alex Castro and Brooks Gray winning their boy’s singles matches in the fifth and sixth position.
The two also teamed up to win their boy’s doubles match in the third position for the Jackrabbits.
Heidi Siebert won her girl’s singles match and girl’s doubles match with Lillian Hodges, both in first position.
Rush Williams and Tucker Childers just barely lost their boy’s singles matches in the first and second position with scores being 8-6, but teamed up to win their boy’s doubles match in the first position.
The final win for the team came from the mixed doubles team of Gavyn Brown and Leah Cantrell.
Some other close losses that could have gone either way came in girls singles with Laney Enlow and Lillian Hodges losing 8-6 playing in the second and third positions.
Bowie teen joins FC Dallas ECNL Regional team
A Bowie teen is advancing up the youth soccer totem pole after making it onto a prestigious club team.
Zac Ivy, the 14-year-old son of Chanda and Steve Ivy, aced a tryout for the FC Dallas 15U Club playing in the Elite Clubs National League on the regional level as the team’s lone goalie.
The ECNL is considered to be a higher level of play, with a more rigorous schedule and higher level of talent.
Ivy has been playing soccer since he was three years old, getting his start playing in the Montague County League at Pelhelm Park.
When he was scoring too much in games, his coach would put him in goal so he would not run up the score and give other kids a chance which is where he first fell in love with the challenge and pressure of being the goalie.
“I don’t know how to explain it,” Zac said. “It’s fun. Sometimes I don’t like it since it’s a lot of pressure. If you mess up, it’s kind of tough, but I don’t know. It’s just fun. It’s something different than playing out on the field.”
The player he most looks up to at the professional level is longtime Mexican National Team goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.
Chanda wanted her kids to try a lot of different things growing up so Zac spent time playing baseball, spent 11 years taking dance, still practices piano and tried basketball of course because he lives in Bowie.
As he has gotten older and it became apparent Zac’s passion was soccer, the family has had to look outside the county for more opportunities for him to play. He played for the Wise County team in Decatur, in Wichita Falls and currently plays for an indoor soccer league first in Keller and not Carrollton.
In recent years he has come back to Bowie to play on a travel team coached by Chad Word, which set up the scenario where he has had to play against his old team in Decatur.
The original date for the tryouts for the FC Dallas Youth teams were in early July, but the family was not aware of them at the time.
The coach of the team, David Hoffman, who also has coached at the University of Dallas contacted them in late July for a tryout since the team’s most recent goalie got a position in Australia.
Usually, Hoffman told them he needs about three practices to get a feel for a player before he can make a call of whether they are on the team. After the first practice, Hoffman informed Ivy he was on the team.
Lady Horns volleyball beats Bellevue
Despite being district opponents, Bellevue traveled to Forestburg on Tuesday night for an early peek at the other.
The Lady Horns got it done in straight sets to win their second straight game of the season while the Lady Eagles saw some good moments in their short time together.
Forestburg was coming off a dominant win against Valley View last week and was hoping to carry that momentum against an opponent it felt confident it could win.
Bellevue has struggled early in the season as the volleyball program is alive for the first time in years and most of the team’s players have no experience with the sport before this season.
The Lady Eagles have not won, but was coming off their most competitive set in their final match of their first tournament at Poolville against Lingleville.
The first set saw Forestburg pull away from a close 11-9 lead to a 21-14 lead. From there, the Lady Horns closed the set off with confidence, winning 25-17.
The second set saw Forestburg carry that momentum into the beginning points. The Lady Horns were up 13-7, but Bellevue cut it to 14-11 to make it close for a second.
After that, Forestburg ran away with the second half of the set, winning 11 of the last 15 points to win 25-15.
Maybe a bit of complacency seeped in from the Lady Horns. Maybe the Lady Eagles were tired chasing from behind.
Whatever it was, Bellevue started the third set by scoring the first six points and feeling more confident than it had all season.
Forestburg started to score some points, but it did fall behind by the biggest margin down 14-6.
The Lady Horns came all the way back to eventually tie the score at 19-19.
From there until the end of the match the scores were back and forth with neither team able to build a safe lead heading into the final points.
In the end, it was Forestburg who came out on top in extra points, winning 27-25 to win the match 3-0.
