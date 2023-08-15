July 30, 1938 – August 8, 2023

NOCONA – Wilma Jean Shears, 85, died Aug. 8, 2023.

There will be a visitation at 10 a.m. and a celebration of life at 11 a.m. on Aug. 19 at Nocona First United Methodist Church.

Shears was born July 30, 1938 to Marion F. Chilcoat and Wanda Wagner Chilcoat and was a long-time resident of Nocona. She married Eugene Shears on Nov. 1, 1980. She spent many years as a florist creating beautiful arrangements. She not only used her gifts to keep the church decorated for all occasions, but also to organize, prepare and serve meals to many. She devoted many hours checking on folks in the nursing home and serving those in the community that needed help.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Bill (Rusty) Chilcoat and Larry Chilcoat; sisters, JoAnn Booher and Merry Alice Hatcher; two grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Her memories will be cherished by her loving husband Eugene; Kathy and Jimmy Tomlinson, Bowie; Harvey Hancock, Henrietta; Mark Hancock, Bowie; Mike and Lisa Hancock, McLoud, OK; Patty and Tim Crabtree, Ardmore, OK; Randy and Robin Shears, Montague; Russell and Trish Shears, New Haven, IN; Rhet and Kim Shears, Nocona; sisters, Tutts Harrison, Gainesville, Janice Uselton, Belcherville and Patsy Davis, Gainesville; 19 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions can be made to Nocona United Methodist Church, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or any charity that is dear to your heart.

Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home of Nocona.