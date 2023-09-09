NEWS
2023 second hottest summer ever recorded
It appears to be official the summer of 2023 will go down as the second hottest ever for the Lone Star State with an average temperature of 85.3 degrees between June and the end of August.
John Nielsen-Gammon, state climatologist, said this summer is just slightly behind the hot and dry summer of 2011 when the average temperature was 86.8 degrees. Record after record was broken this summer.
Internationally, July was recorded as the hottest month globally since record-keeping began in 1850.
During the month of August, Bowie experienced temperatures above 100 degrees 24 of 31 days, with the less hot days not far off in the upper 90s.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
NEWS
Parade kicks off homecoming activities
NEWS
Commissioners to meet Sept. 11
Members of the Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on Sept. 11 facing a brief agenda of mostly routine items.
County Clerk Kim Jones will present her records management and archive plans for the year.
A resolution for joint elections with the City of Bowie, plus Bowie and Nocona Independent School Districts will be reviewed, along with the retiree medical program renewal. A budget adjustment for $10,000 to election judges/clerks and supplies will be offered.
Commissioners will consider a budget adjustment for the county’s contribution to the employee retirement system. In recent years the court has increased its payment to further reduce county liability in this area.
The court will discuss a budget adjustment for additional funding to the fire departments in the county due to the increased number of grass fires.
Precinct three will ask to transfer $17,780 from the sale of property to operating expense.
NEWS
Area firefighters battle huge wildfire south of Bowie
According to the Montague Emergency Communications team, Bowie Rural VFD, Sunset and Bowie VFDs responded to a fire in the 2500 block of Fruitland Road near the intersection with Highway 101 sometime after 2 p.m. About 2:45 p.m. deputies with the Montague Sheriff’s office began contacting residents in this area urging them to evacuate. At 3:06 p.m. the deputies asks all residents on Fruitland Road between Smyna and Brushy to evacuate immediately.
At 3:45 p.m. the team reported the fire was moving toward Cole Road and possibly toward Smyrna and Brushy Road. Evacuations of Cole, Smyrna to Brushy Roads continue.
At 4:15 p.m. Cole Road was closed at Brushy. At 4:30 p.m. additional evacuations began from Brushy at Cole to Orchard Road. This area should be avoid due to not only the fire but all the emergency personnel in this area.
UPDATE
5:12 PM Update
Gina McDaniel
For anyone displaced by the fire, we have cabins with beds, restrooms and showers available at Charis Hills Camp in Sunset. please ask them to call Molly at 940-366-3902
5:09 PM Update
First Baptist Church of Sunset 407 Spur 511, Sunset, has also opened a shelter.
5:49pm Update
At this time, forward progress has been impeded but there is still 0% containment. We have been advised that the wind will be shifting around 10pm this evening. PLEASE, if you are in the area, be prepared to evacuate.
4:53 pm Update
Brushy Road has been shut down at 1341 Brushy through to Smyrna Road. There are more reports of vehicles blocking access by fire response. PLEASE GET OUT OF THE AREA!
4:50pm Update
A shelter has been set up in the Bowie Intermediate School gymnasium. You can go into the back entrance to the gym on the Williams Street side.
4:30pm Update
Evacuations have started from Brushy Road at Cole Road North to Orchard Road. Please heed the evacuation warnings and avoid the area.
