Commissioners to meet Sept. 11

Fire units from across the area converged on Fruitland Road at Highway 101 to battle this huge grass fire. (Photos by Barbara Green)

According to the Montague Emergency Communications team, Bowie Rural VFD, Sunset and Bowie VFDs responded to a fire in the 2500 block of Fruitland Road near the intersection with Highway 101 sometime after 2 p.m. About 2:45 p.m. deputies with the Montague Sheriff’s office began contacting residents in this area urging them to evacuate. At 3:06 p.m. the deputies asks all residents on Fruitland Road between Smyna and Brushy to evacuate immediately.

At 3:45 p.m. the team reported the fire was moving toward Cole Road and possibly toward Smyrna and Brushy Road. Evacuations of Cole, Smyrna to Brushy Roads continue.

At 4:15 p.m. Cole Road was closed at Brushy. At 4:30 p.m. additional evacuations began from Brushy at Cole to Orchard Road. This area should be avoid due to not only the fire but all the emergency personnel in this area.

5:12 PM Update

Gina McDaniel

For anyone displaced by the fire, we have cabins with beds, restrooms and showers available at Charis Hills Camp in Sunset. please ask them to call Molly at 940-366-3902

5:09 PM Update

First Baptist Church of Sunset 407 Spur 511, Sunset, has also opened a shelter.

5:49pm Update

At this time, forward progress has been impeded but there is still 0% containment. We have been advised that the wind will be shifting around 10pm this evening. PLEASE, if you are in the area, be prepared to evacuate.

4:53 pm Update

Brushy Road has been shut down at 1341 Brushy through to Smyrna Road. There are more reports of vehicles blocking access by fire response. PLEASE GET OUT OF THE AREA!

4:50pm Update

A shelter has been set up in the Bowie Intermediate School gymnasium. You can go into the back entrance to the gym on the Williams Street side.

4:30pm Update

Evacuations have started from Brushy Road at Cole Road North to Orchard Road. Please heed the evacuation warnings and avoid the area.