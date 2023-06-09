COUNTY LIFE
Bowie homecoming activities all week
Bowie High School homecoming will be on Sept. 8.
There will be a homecoming parade at 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 6 through downtown Bowie. Those with questions may contact Jamie Ulbig, 940-872-7547 or Amy Willingham, 940-233-2978.
After the parade there will be a Homecoming Community-wide Burn Ban Bonfire immediately after the parade at the rodeo grounds. The cost will be $1 per person or a pair of shoes. Cash only. It is sponsored by the 2024 BHS senior class.
Food trucks will be on site. The band and cheerleaders will perform. The event also will honor Becky Wagonseller Winn, BHS Class of 1972.
The homecoming pep rally will be at 10:45 a.m. with the junior high joining at the high school gym.
That morning, the football, volleyball, cross country, and tennis teams along with the band and cheerleaders also will travel to the elementary and intermediate schools, Smarty Pants and Advanced Rehab to put on mini pep rallies for each group before returning to BHS for the main pep rally.
The homecoming court will be presented during halftime ceremonies Friday night when the Jackrabbits take on Henrietta.
The king and queen will be pre-selected from the senior representatives. Princesses are Jaci Frie, Kaitlyn Fitzgerald, Olivia Gill and Ziba Robbins. Princes are Sterling Herrington, Brady Lawhorn, Jacobi McGregor and Seth Moore.
Other members of the homecoming court are: Tyler Richey and Ellie Mowry, freshman prince and princess; Dodge Rhoades and Chazlyn Webb, sophomores and Noah Brown and Belia Berrios, juniors.
There will be a homecoming dance for BHS students only from 8-11 p.m. on Sept. 9. Cost is $10 per person and it is semi-formal attire.
COUNTY LIFE
Wheels & Grills Cook-off heating up
The 9th Annual Wheels & Grills BBQ Cook-off is heating up for Sept. 15-16 in Nocona.
This annual two-day cook-off competition is bigger and better than previous years with increased high-point cooker money, new categories and more fun. During the last eight years this event has been hosted by Horton Classic Car Museum, but this year Peba Oil & Gas will become the host.
This barbecue battle includes multiple categories including the Great Steak cook-off, chicken, brisket, pork butt, ribs, salsa and drink competitions. Competitors will
square off over hot coals as they battle it out for the chance to be crowned top High Point Cooker earning $2,500 in prize money.
Other activities that day include the Nocona Gas Junkies’ car show and the Ray Walker Memorial Cornhole Tournament.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Build the dream – Bowie graduate creating custom truck for SEMA sho
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Conner Earp will be heading off to automotive tech college in just a few weeks, but this recent Bowie High School graduate also is putting the finishing touches on his $30,000-plus custom-built pickup he plans to show in one of the world’s largest auto shows this fall in Las Vegas.
The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) hosts its trade-only event Oct. 31-Nov. 3 drawing more than 70,000 quality domestic and international buyers each year bringing together manufacturers and buyers in every segment of the automotive industry. It’s a pretty big leap for this young man, but when this dream of building custom trucks was sparked he took the initiative to find out how he could get going.
The son of Bradley and Misty Earp, the family lives outside Vashti in an old farmhouse complete with chickens, dogs, turkeys and ducks, plus a large shop for Conner to bring his vision to life. His little brothers Nathan, nine, and River, seven, also are running around to help out and cheer on their big brother.
Born in Decatur, the 18-year-old grew up in Bowie where he attended school playing baseball and taking part in ag projects. He graduated in May and mid-summer he and the family visited Laramie, WY where he will be attending WYO Tech this year. WyoTech, formerly known as Wyoming Technical Institute, is a for-profit, technical college founded in 1966. It provides training programs that prepare students for careers as technicians in the automotive and diesel industry.
Earp says the visit and tour to the school only confirmed his desire to specialize in fabrication and welding. He leaves for school on Sept. 28 to begin a six-month core program. Earp is looking at performance, suspension and chasis fabrication. The full program can be up to two and a half years.
Read the full story in your weekend Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Clear the Shelter a big hit
