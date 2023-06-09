Wheels & Grills Cook-off heating up

The 9th Annual Wheels & Grills BBQ Cook-off is heating up for Sept. 15-16 in Nocona.

This annual two-day cook-off competition is bigger and better than previous years with increased high-point cooker money, new categories and more fun. During the last eight years this event has been hosted by Horton Classic Car Museum, but this year Peba Oil & Gas will become the host.

This barbecue battle includes multiple categories including the Great Steak cook-off, chicken, brisket, pork butt, ribs, salsa and drink competitions. Competitors will

square off over hot coals as they battle it out for the chance to be crowned top High Point Cooker earning $2,500 in prize money.

Other activities that day include the Nocona Gas Junkies’ car show and the Ray Walker Memorial Cornhole Tournament.

