COUNTY LIFE
Bowie, Nocona marching bands prepare for UIL contest, possible state bid
By BARBARA GREEN
Bowie and Nocona High Schools will send their marching bands off to University Interscholastic League contest on Oct. 14 and for the first time all bands will be eligible to advance to state contest.
In past years, Texas bands have had to alternate years to advance, but the rules changed this year. German Torres, Bowie band director, said this change is a great opportunity for bands to earn the chance to compete against the best bands in the state.
“The downside many felt was the cost for putting on the productions. UIL has left it up to the local districts to determine whether or not to compete every year or back to every other year because of the costs of the shows,” Torres said.
Read the full story about the band programs in your mid-week Bowie News.
Sheriff’s Night Out enjoys big crowd
TxDOT closes portion of Mill St. / Hwy. 59 road
Crews from the Texas Department of Transportation and City of Bowie Streets began work on closing the right lane section at the Mill Street and State Highway 59 intersection Tuesday. Traveling north on Mill the street created something of a fork going to the left and right. The left portion was closed in an effort to resolve some speed and safety issues at the site. At this point officials indicated this will remain a grassy area at the welcome sign at the intersection. (News photo by Barbara Green)
Oct. 10 is the last day to register to vote in time for the Nov. 7 election
Oct. 10 is the last day to register to vote and to submit an address change for the Nov. 7 constitutional amendment election as well as other county and local elections.
Voters can check if they are registered on the Texas Secretary of State’s website at votetexas.gov. You will need one of the following combinations to log in: Texas driver’s license and date of birth, your first and last names, date of birth and county where you reside and date of birth and voter unique identifier which can be found on your voter registration card.
To register to vote most people will have to fill out and submit a paper application and postmark it by the Oct. 10 deadline. You can request a postage-paid application through the mail or find one at the county voter registrar’s offices and some post offices, government offices or high schools. The online application also can be printed out and mailed to the voter registrar in your county.
Only people renewing their driver’s license online can register to vote online. Additional information on the registration process can be found on the votetexas.gov webpage.
