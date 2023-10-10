Bowie, Nocona marching bands prepare for UIL contest, possible state bid

By BARBARA GREEN

Bowie and Nocona High Schools will send their marching bands off to University Interscholastic League contest on Oct. 14 and for the first time all bands will be eligible to advance to state contest.

In past years, Texas bands have had to alternate years to advance, but the rules changed this year. German Torres, Bowie band director, said this change is a great opportunity for bands to earn the chance to compete against the best bands in the state.

“The downside many felt was the cost for putting on the productions. UIL has left it up to the local districts to determine whether or not to compete every year or back to every other year because of the costs of the shows,” Torres said.

