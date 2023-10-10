OBITUARIES
Marie Hughlett
May 19, 1938 – October 4, 2023
DENTON – Marie Hughlett, 85, died on Oct. 4, 2023 in Denton, TX.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Oct. 15 at Nocona Hills Community Church.
She was born on May 19, 1938 in Friona, TX to L.R. and Floreine White. She attended Hardin Simmons College in Abilene where she met and then married Virgil Hughlett. They raised three sons. She worked in bank administration and human resources. Hughlett was a member of Nocona Hills Community Church.
She is preceded in death by father, L.R. White; mother, Floreine White and brother, Teddy White.
She is survived by her husband, Virgil Hughlett; two brothers, Jimmy White, Fort Towson, OK and Max White, Shallowater; three sons, Kent Hughlett, Kirk Hughlett and Keith Hughlett; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to be made to the Women’s Ministry of Nocona Hills Community Church.
OBITUARIES
Lorna Sue Klinkerman
August 2, 1937 – October 2, 2023
IOWA PARK – Lorna Sue Klinkerman, 86, passed away on Oct. 2, 2023.
Lorna’s life was celebrated with a visitation from 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 6 at Dutton FuneralHome in Iowa Park. A funeral service was at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 7 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Clara, TX.
She was born on Aug. 2, 1937 in Olney to William Riley McLeland and Hildegard Amalia Pauline (Kunkel) McLeland. Lorna was the beloved wife of Howard Klinkerman for 62 years. Lorna graduated in 1955 from Bowie High School as class salutatorian. She was also a member of the girl’s State championship basketball team. After high school she earned her bachelor’s degree in education from North Texas State University in 1958.
Lorna was a dedicated educator for more than 30 years, teaching English, Health and Physical Education. She began her career at Bowie ISD and later taught at Pearland Jr. High School, Lutheran High School in Houston and Iowa Park High School. Lorna also coached high school girls’ volleyball, basketball, and track, with several state qualifiers and medalists during her tenure in Iowa Park. She spent many hours helping her students over the years, often helping them to work on a paper or project beyond the years in which she taught them.
Lorna was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Clara and a charter family member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Iowa Park. She served many years as a Sunday school and vacation Bible school teacher. Lorna cherished her faith and found solace in her places of worship.
Lorna enjoyed spending time with her family. She married Howard Wesley Klinkerman on Aug. 18, 1961 in Bowie. They lived in the Houston area for seven years before settling in Iowa Park where they spent the last 55 years together raising their four children and creating cherished memories with their 11 grandchildren. She adored her family and spoke often of how blessed she was to have such a loving husband. She looked forward to being present for her grandchildren’s activities from sports to musical theatre and loved to share their accomplishments. Lorna took great joy in cooking family meals and her grandchildren always requested her famous lemon cakes.
She is preceded in death by her parents, William Riley McLeland and Hildegard Amalia Pauline (Kunkel) McLeland; brother, Raymond McLeland and grandson, Joshua Lightsey.
Lorna is survived by her husband, Howard Klinkerman of Iowa Park; son, Wes Klinkerman (Lee Ann), Cheney, KS; daughter, Audrey Lightsey (Daniel), Collierville, TN; son, Marc Klinkerman (Milete), Pearland, TX; and son, Robert Klinkerman (Crea), Wichita, KS. Lorna was also blessed with 11 grandchildren, Allison McCarroll (Matt), Kyle Schooling, Madelyn Klinkerman, Ben Klinkerman, Caleb Lightsey, Abigail Klinkerman, Lindsey Klinkerman, Augustus Klinkerman, Samuel Klinkerman, and Katherine Klinkerman; sister, Lynda Childs (Rusty); brother, Daniel McLeland (Susan); sister-in-law, Yoshiko McLeland; sister-in-law, Geraldine Heidrich; sister-in-law, Juanita Geyer; brother-in-law, Harvey Klinkerman (Diane); brother-in-law, Lloyd Klinkerman (Pat); brother-in-law, Don Roy Klinkerman (Jean); and brother-in-law, Clifford Klinkerman (Dawnna). She also leaves behind numerous loved nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.
Lorna Sue Klinkerman will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Her legacy of dedication, faith, and love will forever be remembered.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Martha Sue Harris Johnson
September 26, 1947 – October 8, 2023
NOCONA – Martha Sue Harris Johnson, 76, died on Oct. 8, 2023 in Nocona, TX.
A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Oct. 11 at Molsbee Chapel Church of the Brethren in Montague County Texas with Pastor Donald Cheshier and Joe Crow officiating. Interment will follow in Molsbee Cemetery.
She was born on Sept. 26, 1947 in Nocona to Albert and Nona Molsbee Harris. She grew up in Montague County and graduated from Prairie Valley High School in 1966. She was a licensed cosmetologist for 50 plus years owning and operating Martha’s Golden Curl. She was a member of Molsbee Chapel Church of the Brethren and First United Methodist Church in Nocona. She married James Michael “Mike” Johnson on Aug. 25, 1967 in Nocona.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and three brothers, Windell, Carroll, and Tommy Harris.
She is survived by her son, Mark Johnson, Richmond, TX; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial donations may be made to Molsbee Chapel Church or Molsbee Cemetery, c/o Jimmy Harris, 1135 F.M. 3394, Nocona, TX 76255 or Carpenter’s Shop, 400 Boston, Nocona, TX 76255.
OBITUARIES
Bennie Warren Richey
May 23, 1934 – October 5, 2023
MCLEAN – Bennie Warren Richey, 89 of Midland, TX, died on Oct 5, 2023 in McLean, TX.
A graveside service took place at 11 a.m. on Oct. 9 at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie with Pastor Larry Kennedy officiating. Family received friends one hour prior to the service at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
Richey was born May 23, 1934 in Montague County, TX to Willie and Carl Richey. He was raised in Bowie and graduated from Bowie High School. On Sept.18, 1954 he married Oma Sue Russell of Prairie Valley. Richey worked for Texaco for 39 years and served in the United States Army.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Oma Sue; parents, Willie Mae and Carl Richey; sister, Bonnie Richey Ford; and brothers, Carl Richey Jr. and Thomas Dean Richey.
He is survived by his daughter, Karen Evans, McLean; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, sister, Chris Curb of Albuquerque, NM and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
