Marie Hughlett

August 2, 1937 – October 2, 2023

IOWA PARK – Lorna Sue Klinkerman, 86, passed away on Oct. 2, 2023.

Lorna’s life was celebrated with a visitation from 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 6 at Dutton FuneralHome in Iowa Park. A funeral service was at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 7 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Clara, TX.

She was born on Aug. 2, 1937 in Olney to William Riley McLeland and Hildegard Amalia Pauline (Kunkel) McLeland. Lorna was the beloved wife of Howard Klinkerman for 62 years. Lorna graduated in 1955 from Bowie High School as class salutatorian. She was also a member of the girl’s State championship basketball team. After high school she earned her bachelor’s degree in education from North Texas State University in 1958.

Lorna was a dedicated educator for more than 30 years, teaching English, Health and Physical Education. She began her career at Bowie ISD and later taught at Pearland Jr. High School, Lutheran High School in Houston and Iowa Park High School. Lorna also coached high school girls’ volleyball, basketball, and track, with several state qualifiers and medalists during her tenure in Iowa Park. She spent many hours helping her students over the years, often helping them to work on a paper or project beyond the years in which she taught them.

Lorna was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Clara and a charter family member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Iowa Park. She served many years as a Sunday school and vacation Bible school teacher. Lorna cherished her faith and found solace in her places of worship.

Lorna enjoyed spending time with her family. She married Howard Wesley Klinkerman on Aug. 18, 1961 in Bowie. They lived in the Houston area for seven years before settling in Iowa Park where they spent the last 55 years together raising their four children and creating cherished memories with their 11 grandchildren. She adored her family and spoke often of how blessed she was to have such a loving husband. She looked forward to being present for her grandchildren’s activities from sports to musical theatre and loved to share their accomplishments. Lorna took great joy in cooking family meals and her grandchildren always requested her famous lemon cakes.

She is preceded in death by her parents, William Riley McLeland and Hildegard Amalia Pauline (Kunkel) McLeland; brother, Raymond McLeland and grandson, Joshua Lightsey.

Lorna is survived by her husband, Howard Klinkerman of Iowa Park; son, Wes Klinkerman (Lee Ann), Cheney, KS; daughter, Audrey Lightsey (Daniel), Collierville, TN; son, Marc Klinkerman (Milete), Pearland, TX; and son, Robert Klinkerman (Crea), Wichita, KS. Lorna was also blessed with 11 grandchildren, Allison McCarroll (Matt), Kyle Schooling, Madelyn Klinkerman, Ben Klinkerman, Caleb Lightsey, Abigail Klinkerman, Lindsey Klinkerman, Augustus Klinkerman, Samuel Klinkerman, and Katherine Klinkerman; sister, Lynda Childs (Rusty); brother, Daniel McLeland (Susan); sister-in-law, Yoshiko McLeland; sister-in-law, Geraldine Heidrich; sister-in-law, Juanita Geyer; brother-in-law, Harvey Klinkerman (Diane); brother-in-law, Lloyd Klinkerman (Pat); brother-in-law, Don Roy Klinkerman (Jean); and brother-in-law, Clifford Klinkerman (Dawnna). She also leaves behind numerous loved nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.

Lorna Sue Klinkerman will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Her legacy of dedication, faith, and love will forever be remembered.

Paid publication