Nocona Indians take district opener, Saint Jo defeats Bynum

The Nocona Indians took the opening game of district play against Whitewright 7-6 and remain undefeated.

It was a close game throughout as neither team was willing to give up any advantage. There was no scoring until the fourth quarter. The coaches called it an “edge of the seat” type of game.

Nocona went into the opener undefeated after beating Valley View 64-28 on Sept. 22. The Indians’ roster also was healthy.

Coach Blake Crutsinger said Whitewright’s misdirection offense was able to sustain drives much of the night, but the defensive playmakers stepped up when the game mattered most.

Read the full story in the mid-week football roundup.