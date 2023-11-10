Bowie Jackrabbits fall to Jim Ned in district opener

By LYNDON COOK

guest reporter

The Bowie Jackrabbits football team made the trip out west to Tuscola to open district play on Friday night.

The Jackrabbits fell by a score of 34-6 to the Jim Ned Indians with both teams coming off a bye week.

Bowie dominated time of possession and the pace of play for large chunks of the contest, but costly turnovers and big plays went against the Rabbits in crucial points of the game.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.