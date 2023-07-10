TxDOT closes portion of Mill St. / Hwy. 59 road

Oct. 10 is the last day to register to vote and to submit an address change for the Nov. 7 constitutional amendment election as well as other county and local elections.

Voters can check if they are registered on the Texas Secretary of State’s website at votetexas.gov. You will need one of the following combinations to log in: Texas driver’s license and date of birth, your first and last names, date of birth and county where you reside and date of birth and voter unique identifier which can be found on your voter registration card.

To register to vote most people will have to fill out and submit a paper application and postmark it by the Oct. 10 deadline. You can request a postage-paid application through the mail or find one at the county voter registrar’s offices and some post offices, government offices or high schools. The online application also can be printed out and mailed to the voter registrar in your county.

Only people renewing their driver’s license online can register to vote online. Additional information on the registration process can be found on the votetexas.gov webpage.