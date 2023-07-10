COUNTY LIFE
TxDOT closes portion of Mill St. / Hwy. 59 road
Crews from the Texas Department of Transportation and City of Bowie Streets began work on closing the right lane section at the Mill Street and State Highway 59 intersection Tuesday. Traveling north on Mill the street created something of a fork going to the left and right. The left portion was closed in an effort to resolve some speed and safety issues at the site. At this point officials indicated this will remain a grassy area at the welcome sign at the intersection. (News photo by Barbara Green)
Sheriff’s Night Out enjoys big crowd
Oct. 10 is the last day to register to vote in time for the Nov. 7 election
Oct. 10 is the last day to register to vote and to submit an address change for the Nov. 7 constitutional amendment election as well as other county and local elections.
Voters can check if they are registered on the Texas Secretary of State’s website at votetexas.gov. You will need one of the following combinations to log in: Texas driver’s license and date of birth, your first and last names, date of birth and county where you reside and date of birth and voter unique identifier which can be found on your voter registration card.
To register to vote most people will have to fill out and submit a paper application and postmark it by the Oct. 10 deadline. You can request a postage-paid application through the mail or find one at the county voter registrar’s offices and some post offices, government offices or high schools. The online application also can be printed out and mailed to the voter registrar in your county.
Only people renewing their driver’s license online can register to vote online. Additional information on the registration process can be found on the votetexas.gov webpage.
Chicken and Bread Days Schedule
Friday, Oct. 7
5-8 p.m., “Chicken-scratch themed Sip & Stroll with Me, throughout downtown Bowie. Purchase the required armbands and a wineglass at 101 E. Pecan or at a participating merchant for $10. Fiddlers jam in the downtown area and horse-drawn carriage rides will be offered. See locations in a separate story on the website.
Saturday, Oct. 7
8 a.m. – Vendor set-up, main Stage, Tarrant, Walnut and Smythe Streets.
9-10 a.m. – Championship fiddler’s contest registration, Bowie Fire Hall, 203 Walnut
10 a.m. – Champion Fiddler’s contest begins, Bowie Fire Hall.
10 – 3 p.m. – Piston Heads Auto Club Antique and Classic Car Show, Tarrant Street, between Mason and Smythe. Registration 9-11 a.m. downtown. Awards at 3 p.m.
10-4 p.m. – Heritage Market – Food vendors, food trucks, crafts, gifts, home decor and more. Plaza area on Smythe Street. Horse-drawn carriage rides will be offered. Kid’s Coop – Inflatables, bank parking lot near Smythe.
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Bowie Alliance for Education and the Arts, art exhibit at the Bowie Public Library, 301 Walnut.Awards at 2 p.m. in the library.
10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Telling of western history by the Old West Los Diablo Tejanos Texas Rangers’ show on Smythe.
11 a.m. to noon – Pumpkin sweep, egg toss, carry games in front of Main Stage on Smythe Street.
Live performances – Main Stage area
10-10:15 a.m. – Bowie youth cheerleaders: Midgets, Pee-Wee and juniors.
10:30 a.m. – Bowie Intermediate students singing.
12:30 p.m. – Hannah Wolfe – children’s book reading
1-2:30 p.m. – Kevin Polk, acoustic music
2:45 p.m. – Casting Out band, Kenny Bingham with Upper Room Music Studio
Oct. 8, Chicken and Bread Days Bass Tournament
6 a.m. – 1 p.m. : Lake Amon G. Carter. Pre-register on the Bowie Chamber of Commerce website at bowietxchamber.org, scroll down main page.
