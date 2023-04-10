SPORTS
Volleyball Roundup
Bowie
The Bowie Lady Rabbits lost a tough match on senior night on Friday against Iowa Park.
The Lady Hawks won in straight sets though the Lady Rabbits made them work for it.
Bowie came into the match following a win against Vernon and was hoping to close out the first round of district play.
Both teams came into the match with a 3-2 record, both losing to Henrietta and Holliday. The winner would take sole possession of third place.
The first set was close, but the Lady Rabbits were playing catch up and could not take control of the set late as they lost 25-20.
The second set was the most competitive one of the match. It went to extra sets, but unfortunately the Lady Hawks pulled it out to win 28-26 to go up 2-0.
Bowie would need to win the every set for the rest of the match to pull the come back, but could not come together in the third set.
Iowa Park pulled ahead and the Lady Rabbits never came back around to threaten the Lady Hawks near the end. Iowa Park won the set 25-18 and the match 3-0.
Forestburg vs Gold-Burg
The Forestburg Lady Horns had a happy homecoming win against Gold-Burg on Friday night.
The Lady Horns won in straight sets against the Lady Bears.
Forestburg won the first two sets with little trouble with the set scores being 25-7 and 25-10. Gold-Burg almost came back to steal set three, but the Lady Horns held on to win 26-24.
Forestburg Coach Kayla Firth liked the way her team played overall on Friday.
For Gold-Burg Coach Cheryl Cromleigh, she did not like what she saw from her team and did not think they played well.
Saint Jo vs Bellevue
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers won at Bellevue on Friday to stay undefeated in district play.
The Lady Panthers won in straight sets against the Lady Eagles. The set scores were 25-7, 25-8 and 25-14.
Saint Jo came into the match after two dominating district wins. Facing a young Bellevue team that did not have much history with volleyball before this season, the Lady Panthers knew a win was probably certain.
Therefore, Coach Kelly Skidmore mainly wanted to see how her team played in aspects under its control, like avoiding service or hitting errors and solid communication. In that aspect, Skidmore had little to complain about.
For Bellevue, scoring double-digits in set three is the highlight against a team likely to go on a playoff run.
Missing scores
Prairie Valley’s non-district game against Collinsville was canceled. Nocona had a bye-game.
Missing scores

Prairie Valley's non-district game against Collinsville was canceled. Nocona had a bye-game.
SPORTS
Football Roundup
Bowie
The Bowie Jackrabbits will have perhaps their toughest test to start out district play.
Coming off their bye-week, the Jackrabbits get to take the two-and-half hour ride down to Jim Ned.
The 4-1 Indians are considered one of the top teams in 3A.
Stylistically, not many passes will be thrown between these two teams. Jim Ned runs the ball with many different players, with them benefitting from their big and athletic offensive line that Bowie Coach Tyler Price calls the strength of their team.
The Jackrabbits have been successful running the ball in all four of their non-district game, gaining more than 200 yards on the ground in each game so far while leaning on three to four different players.
Nocona
The Nocona Indians head into district play this week in a similar position as last year with an undefeated record.
The Indians are hoping to repeat last year’s result as they opened district with a win against a solid Whitewright team.
Nocona has seemed to progress every game during its non-district schedule, though the team has not had much, if any type of adversity late into the second half of games so far this season.
Coach Blake Crutsinger thinks the Tigers are mostly led by a defense so far in non-district play since their offense has been shut out twice and scored in double-digits twice with a high of 26 points in their week one win.
Still, Crutsinger does not want his team to overlook any team as Whitewright played his team well last year. He knows they are capable of giving them some fits, especially if Nocona regresses to some bad habits it had in the beginning of the season.
The Indians’ offense has leaned on a run game with multiple runners that can attack teams, but with experienced quarterback and receivers able to make big plays in the passing game it has been a pretty balanced attack all season.
Gold-Burg
The Gold-Burg Bears lost their first game on Thursday night against Motley County.
The Matadors won 78-53, ending the Bears unbeaten streak at five games to start the season.
Gold-Burg came into the game following one of its biggest wins in recent years with a win against fellow county team Saint Jo, which had beaten the Bears for more than a decade while also making consistent playoff appearances.
Gold-Burg did not play the cleanest game despite the win in that game and that seemed to lead over into the start against Motley County.
The Matadors jumped on the Bears early, scoring at will and taking advantage of their mistakes as they led 30-0 within the first five minutes of the game.
Gold-Burg snapped out of it after that point and competed well, but were in a huge hole and fighting to dig its way out for the rest of the game.
Midway through the third quarter, the Bears nearly came all the way back. Gold-Burg was down only eight points at that point in the game. Unfortunately, that would be the closest it would get.
Motley County put its foot back down in the fourth quarter to get more of its comfortable lead back as the Bears ran out of momentum.
The Matadors won 78-53.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Panthers lost to state-ranked Knox City on Friday night.
The Greyhounds got it done in the first half against the Panthers, winning by the mercy rule 48-0.
Saint Jo knew it would be tough against undefeated Knox City.
The Greyhounds did most of the damage in the first quarter, going up 34-0 as Saint Jo had no answer defensively.
The Panthers played better in the second quarter even as Knox City had control of the game, but could not get on the scoreboard before the first half ended.
Saint Jo had three turnovers, but did have some success running the ball with Lee Yeley gaining 50 yards and Devin Stewart gaining 33.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Forestburg comes up short in final minute
The Forestburg Longhorns did not have a happy homecoming, falling short in their remarkable comeback attempt against Vernon Northside.
The Indians held on to win 50-43 as the teams combined to score three touchdowns in the final minute of the game.
The Longhorns were coming into the game following their first win of the season that had Coach Greg Roller hoping they were turning a corner.
While Forestburg lost last year’s game against Vernon Northside, it was two years ago the teams were a part of an epic seven overtime game that many seniors hold up as the most memorable win in the last four seasons.
The game started off competitive with two defensive stands before the Longhorns struck first. On fourth down, Jesus Sanchez threw underneath to Jeremiah Perez who broke a few tackles on his way to a 61-yard touchdown catch and run. Forestburg led 8-0 after the first quarter ended.
The Indians scored on a pass under pressure on their next drive, but trailed 8-6 due to the missed extra point. The Longhorns upped their lead to 14-6 when Sanchez found Will Johnson open for a 15-yard touchdown.
Northside scored on its next two drives in while also stopping Forestburg on defense. The Indians led 18-14.
Then the Longhorns got a boost on special teams when Kayden Dill turned on the jets to reverse his field and scored on a 70-yard kick-off return. Forestburg led 22-18 at halftime.
In the third quarter Northside grabbed control of the game. After scoring on a 35-yard run to retake the lead, an interception on defense followed later by an 11-yard scoring run gave the Indians a 32-22 lead.
After another stop on defense right before the third quarter ended, Northside scored to begin the fourth quarter on a short pass in the red zone.
Rinse and repeat the sequence with the Indians scoring on a short run and Forestburg was down 44-22 with 6:30 left in the game.
The two teams exchanged defensive stops with the Longhorns getting the ball back with 3:06 left to play and down three touchdowns.
Forestburg broke out of the offensive rut and Sanchez found Johnson on a 24-yard touchdown pitch and catch to cut the lead to 44-30.
Northside got the ball back and ran nearly two minutes off the clock before Forestburg got the stop on defense to get the ball back.
The Longhorns then scored as Sanchez hit Perez on a 34-yard wheel route up the left sideline for a touchdown. The score cut the lead to 44-37 with 50 seconds left and Forestburg needed to recover the onside kick with no timeouts left.
The Indians not only recovered the kick, but their player took it back for a touchdown to seemingly ice the game with Northside up 50-37 with less than a minute to play.
Instead, the Longhorns somehow conjured some special team’s magic as well. Kyler Willett recovered the onside kick and the big guy was doing all he could to drag as many Indian defenders with him before he was going to go down.
In the struggle, he fumbled the ball and who picked it up but teammate Perez, who had no one in front of him as he scooped and scored. Forestburg again had cut the lead to one score and was in the same situation with 38 seconds left in the game.
Unfortunately, the magic was out for the Longhorns. Northside recovered the onside kick and kneeled the ball for the win as Forestburg lost 50-43.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Bellevue Interview
