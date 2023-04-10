Football Roundup

Bowie

The Bowie Jackrabbits will have perhaps their toughest test to start out district play.

Coming off their bye-week, the Jackrabbits get to take the two-and-half hour ride down to Jim Ned.

The 4-1 Indians are considered one of the top teams in 3A.

Stylistically, not many passes will be thrown between these two teams. Jim Ned runs the ball with many different players, with them benefitting from their big and athletic offensive line that Bowie Coach Tyler Price calls the strength of their team.

The Jackrabbits have been successful running the ball in all four of their non-district game, gaining more than 200 yards on the ground in each game so far while leaning on three to four different players.

Nocona

The Nocona Indians head into district play this week in a similar position as last year with an undefeated record.

The Indians are hoping to repeat last year’s result as they opened district with a win against a solid Whitewright team.

Nocona has seemed to progress every game during its non-district schedule, though the team has not had much, if any type of adversity late into the second half of games so far this season.

Coach Blake Crutsinger thinks the Tigers are mostly led by a defense so far in non-district play since their offense has been shut out twice and scored in double-digits twice with a high of 26 points in their week one win.

Still, Crutsinger does not want his team to overlook any team as Whitewright played his team well last year. He knows they are capable of giving them some fits, especially if Nocona regresses to some bad habits it had in the beginning of the season.

The Indians’ offense has leaned on a run game with multiple runners that can attack teams, but with experienced quarterback and receivers able to make big plays in the passing game it has been a pretty balanced attack all season.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Bears lost their first game on Thursday night against Motley County.

The Matadors won 78-53, ending the Bears unbeaten streak at five games to start the season.

Gold-Burg came into the game following one of its biggest wins in recent years with a win against fellow county team Saint Jo, which had beaten the Bears for more than a decade while also making consistent playoff appearances.

Gold-Burg did not play the cleanest game despite the win in that game and that seemed to lead over into the start against Motley County.

The Matadors jumped on the Bears early, scoring at will and taking advantage of their mistakes as they led 30-0 within the first five minutes of the game.

Gold-Burg snapped out of it after that point and competed well, but were in a huge hole and fighting to dig its way out for the rest of the game.

Midway through the third quarter, the Bears nearly came all the way back. Gold-Burg was down only eight points at that point in the game. Unfortunately, that would be the closest it would get.

Motley County put its foot back down in the fourth quarter to get more of its comfortable lead back as the Bears ran out of momentum.

The Matadors won 78-53.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Panthers lost to state-ranked Knox City on Friday night.

The Greyhounds got it done in the first half against the Panthers, winning by the mercy rule 48-0.

Saint Jo knew it would be tough against undefeated Knox City.

The Greyhounds did most of the damage in the first quarter, going up 34-0 as Saint Jo had no answer defensively.

The Panthers played better in the second quarter even as Knox City had control of the game, but could not get on the scoreboard before the first half ended.

Saint Jo had three turnovers, but did have some success running the ball with Lee Yeley gaining 50 yards and Devin Stewart gaining 33.

