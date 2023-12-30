2023 full of highs, lows

By BARBARA GREEN

[email protected]



The year 2023 was filled with a variety of top news items including a drought and heat wave that lead to fires and water restrictions in Montague County. Two school districts offered bonds for building improvements and local elections underwent some changes.



Bowie tackled some major construction projects that were several years in the work and a new emergency room was finally opened in the community. The News staff went through our editions to find the top news and while we could not include everything, we hope to have included things that impacted entire communities.

