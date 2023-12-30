NEWS
County wraps 2023
It was a brief final 2023 meeting for the Montague Commissioner’s Court as its members met on Tuesday.
The court will move forward in the new year with updates to the subdivision rules. Four years ago Montague County established a new slate of subdivision rules hoping to be ready for an influx of new developments that were coming into the county.
To read more, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of The Bowie News.
NEWS
City of Bowie responds to structure fire
City of Bowie firefighters responded to this structure fire at 9:45 a.m. Thursday at 312 Miller. On arrival firefighters saw flames coming out of the front windows and heavy smoke. Assistant Fire Chief Joel Moore said this is a rental property owned by Joseph Burk and the resident was outside of the house and unharmed. Cause of the fire is under investigation at this time. Moore said there was significant smoke damage and he listed it as a total loss.
NEWS
2023 full of highs, lows
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
The year 2023 was filled with a variety of top news items including a drought and heat wave that lead to fires and water restrictions in Montague County. Two school districts offered bonds for building improvements and local elections underwent some changes.
Bowie tackled some major construction projects that were several years in the work and a new emergency room was finally opened in the community. The News staff went through our editions to find the top news and while we could not include everything, we hope to have included things that impacted entire communities.
To read more, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of The Bowie News.
NEWS
BISD audit: Revenue up, costs down
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Bowie Independent School District Trustees accepted a strong audit for 2022-23 and named a new director for alternative education and accelerated learning.
The board met Monday hearing from Paul Fleming, certified public accountant from Edgin, Parkman, Fleming & Fleming PC. He noted the audit went very well and they worked easily with the finance staff of the district.
This audit report found no discrepancies with general accounting standards and no deficiencies reported. Fleming said there was one difference they did not adjust related to the August/September utility bill that was paid during the end of the district’s fiscal year. He said it could have been in accounts payable, but it was not worth calculating the daily amount every year or worth fixing because it was a very minor item and nothing was “done wrong.”
To read more, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of The Bowie News.
