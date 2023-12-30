SPORTS
2023 high school sports recap
The 2023 high school sports year saw many highs for many teams and individuals across the Bowie News coverage area.
Many schools broke longtime droughts or had successful winning seasons while some individuals competed among the best in the state in their sport.
I will do my best to go school by school and give sporting highlights from the beginning of the year up until now, with individuals making it to regional level or higher or teams that made it to the playoffs being prioritized.
Bowie
The Bowie basketball teams had successful seasons to start 2023.
The Lady Rabbits went 23-10 overall and with a 9-3 district record, finished second in district only to the eventual state champions. While Bowie lost a disappointing game to Breckenridge in the bi-district playoff round, it was still another successful season.
The Bowie boy’s team went 21-12 overall, but had to scrape and claw its way into the district’s final playoff spot as the Jackrabbits finished 7-5 to finish fourth in the standings.
Matched up with one of the state’s top ranked team Peaster in the bi-district round, Bowie pulled probably the greatest upset in program history as it won in an epic four overtime game 73-70.
The Jackrabbits went on to win the next game against Jim Ned before falling to district foe City View in the regional quarterfinals, but the upset of Peaster remains the highlight.
Next, both Bowie powerlifting teams continued its streak of sending several lifters to the state meet.
The Lady Rabbits sent four girls to state as Kinley Russell, Haley Henry, Jordan Vaught and Laisha Johnson competed and completed all three of their lifts. While none of them medaled, three of them set new personal bests.
The Jackrabbit team sent five members to the state meet while also winning the team regional title for the first time in recent history for the program.
Gavin Brown, Robert Zambrano, Cooper McShan, Johnny Arenas and Jakson Hofbauer all competed at state. Hofbauer and McShan were each one spot away from medaling while Zambrano completed his lifts.
While no one came back with hardware, it was the most balanced year of powerlifting for the Bowie program in recent memory.
Moving to the spring season, the golf program took another step. The girls program had a young team, but still finished second at the district tournament to qualify for the regional tournament where it finished 13th.
The boy’s team made it back to the state tournament a year after just missing out on qualifying. The Jackrabbits grabbed the last qualifying spot in third place.
Then at state, Bowie rebounded from a disappointing first day to make up ground, improving from sixth place all the way to third place where it took home state hardware for the first time in program history.
In track, the program had four athletes advance to the regional meet. Case Curry in pole vault, Laisha Johnson in the 400 meters and Neely Price in the high jump all competed well, but Tucker Jones in the 110 meter hurdles finished second and advanced to the state meet where he got ninth.
The baseball team had a successful season, though it did not reach the previous year highs in the playoffs.
The Jackrabbits finished second in the district and won its bi-district series against Peaster. Unfortunately, the team ran into a Wall team in the area round that would go on to finish second at state.
In the fall season, the Lady Rabbits volleyball team had an up and down season, but still did well enough to finish fourth in the district and head to the playoffs. Unfortunately, their season ended in the bi-district round against Peaster.
The boy’s cross country program continued its success, finishing second in district to state-renowned Holliday to qualify for the regional meet where the Jackrabbits finished 17th overall.
Finally, Bowie tennis participated in team tennis in the fall for the first time in many years. It was a tough season, but the program performed better and better with every dual up until the end.
In one of its final matches of the year, the Jackrabbits edged out Holliday to win its first dual of the season, showing how much everyone on the team improved from the beginning of the season until the end.
Nocona
The Nocona sports program started 2023 off with some highlights.
The boy’s basketball team finished 23-12 on the year, but went 9-1 in district play to Nocona’s first district title since 1988. The fun did not stop there as the Indians went on to win two games before falling to Tolar in the regional quarterfinals. It was Nocona’s most successful playoff run since 2017.
The Lady Indians did even better as they went undefeated throughout their season all the way up until the regional final. There Nocona lost its first and only game to the eventual state champs Lipan.
Still in early 2023, Nocona had three members of its powerlifting program make it to the state meet. On the girls side, Kaitlyn Tiffner and Olivia Six both made it, with Tiffner finishing 12th and Six finishing 13th at state. For the boys, Miguel Olivares made his second appearance at state where he finished sixth.
Spring was highlighted first by several individuals from the golf team. Casen Harris, Jessie Howard and Eleanor Tucker all qualified for the regional tournament. While none of them moved on to state, it was a good showing for the program.
In track, the program saw both the boy’s and girl’s teams finish first at the district meet. The boy’s program saw Caden Gaston, Kyle Waters, Cooper Waldrip, Brady McCasland and Charlie Fuller make it to the regional meet.
The girl’s program saw Avery Crutsinger and Bayler Smith make it to the regional meet, but had several move on to state. Ava Johnson, Ayden Patton and Meg Meekins all qualified in the 4×400 meter relay along with Graci Brown who qualified individually in the 400, 800 meters and the long jump.
At state, Brown then went on to win gold in both the 400 and 800 meter races while finishing fourth in the long jump and anchoring the relay team to a sixth place finish.
The fall season saw big success for all three programs.
The Nocona football team went 8-2 and went 4-1 in district to win the Indians first district title since 2012.
While Nocona’s playoff run was done in the bi-district round of the playoffs against De Leon, it was a big step for the program that had been building from the ground up for three years.
The Lady Indians volleyball team had their most successful season in a decade as well. Nocona went 37-7 on the season, easily winning another district title and advancing all the way to the regional final. Unfortunately, the Lady Indians fell to eventual state runners-up Crawford.
In cross country, both boys and girls teams repeated as district champs. At the regional meet, the Lady Indians finished fourth to advance to the state meet again for the second straight year. There the team finished 15th.
On the boy’s team, the team finished one spot out of qualifying for state in fifth place. Thankfully, its top runner Claudio Segura did well enough to qualify for state individually. Unfortunately, he suffered an injury during the race at state and could not finish, but he hopes to make it back next year.
Saint Jo
The start of 2023 saw both Saint Jo basketball teams see some playoff success.
The Panthers went 22-11 and went 9-3 in district to finish third. Unfortunately, their playoff run was short as they lost to state-ranked Perrin-Whitt in the bi-district round.
The Lady Panthers broke a several year playoff drought, as they went 25-6 overall and 9-3 in district that was good enough to finish second. Saint Jo then won a close playoff game against Bryson in the bi-district before losing to state-ranked Dodd City in the area round.
In the spring, the boy’s golf team qualified for the regional tournament. In tennis, the girl’s doubles pair of Taylor Patrick and Kyler Dunn advanced all the way to the state tournament where they won a match against a team from Vernon Northside before losing to the eventual state champion team from Utopia in the next round.
The baseball team won the district title and won its bi-district playoff series against Vernon Northside. The Panthers then lost in the area round to state-ranked Dodd City.
The softball team in only its second year of existence won its first playoff series by beating Bryson. While the team lost the next series to Blum, it was a great first step for such a young program.
In track, both teams won the district title. It was the boy’s team that had two individuals qualify for the state meet. Collin Thomas made it in both the 800 meters and 1600 meters where he was just kept off the podium with fourth place finishes in each race. Devin Stewart qualified in the high jump where he finished in fifth place.
In the fall season, the football team went 6-5 while having a tough schedule.
The Panthers went 2-1 in district play to finish second and make the playoffs for the fifth straight year. Unfortunately it was a short run as Saint Jo lost to state-ranked Gordon in the bi-district round.
The Lady Panther volleyball team had another successful season going 30-13 and easily won the district title again.
Saint Jo then repeated last year’s run and made it back to the regional final. Unfortunately, the Lady Panthers lost to eventual state champions Blum to end their season.
In cross country, the boy’s team qualified for the regional meet and finished in sixth place. The girls had enough for a team for the first time in recent history and took advantage.
The Lady Panthers easily won district before winning the regional title as a team to qualify for the state meet.
There, Saint Jo finished ninth as a team in its first appearance at state.
Prairie Valley
Prairie Valley started the year with its boy’s basketball team making the playoffs for the second straight season. The Bulldogs went 15-18 and 6-7 in district play to finish in fourth place. Prairie Valley then went on to play eventual state champions Graford in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
In the spring season, Prairie Valley’s Linzie Priddy qualified for the regional golf tournament where she just missed out on qualifying for state as she finished in fourth place.
In tennis, the mixed doubles team of Tyler Winkler and Summer advanced to the second round of the regional tournament while Eli Croxton made it to the semifinals in boy’s singles.
In track, Winkler advanced to the regional finals in the 300 meter hurdles and pole vault while Priddy did in the 800 meters.
In the fall season, the volleyball team rebounded from a tough non-district schedule to end up finishing second in the district standings. The Lady Bulldogs went on to beat Meridian in the bi-district round of the playoffs before losing to Avery in the area round.
In cross country, the boy’s team made it to the regional meet and ended up finishing seventh. Individually, Josh Stout and Priddy both qualified for the state meet. Priddy finished 64th in her second appearance there while Stout finished 90th on his first trip.
Gold-Burg
Gold-Burg had some great individual performances in the spring season.
In tennis, the girl’s doubles team of Sadie and Shadie Whitaker won the district and regional titles to make it to the state tournament. While the pair would lose their first match against a team from Crowell, it was a great season for the twins.
In track, the boys had Jayon Grace and Eli Freeland make it to the regional meet in multiple events. The girls team had Ollie Gaston and Sadie Weaver advance to the regional meet as well.
In the end, it was Isaac Renteria who advanced to the state meet for the first time in two races. At state he would finish fourth in the 3200 meter and seventh in the 1600 meter events.
The fall season saw the highlight of the Gold-Burg football team beating county team Saint Jo for the first time in 12 years. While the Bears would disappointingly miss the playoffs, it was a big milestone for the program.
In cross country, Renteria was joined by Ollie Gaston in qualifying for the state meet. It was Renteria’s third straight year to compete and he made it count by bring back a medal with a ninth place finish. Gaston, competing at state for the first time, would finish 86th.
Forestburg
The Forestburg program’s highlight of the spring was getting seven athletes to qualify for the regional track meet.
Jessie Wadworth competed in the 800 meters, triple jump and was a part of the 4×400 relay. Will Johnson competed in the 400 meters and was also a part of the relay team. Tye Reid made it in the 110 meter hurdles. Angel Cruz and Nikolas Clure were the final two members of the 4×400 relay.
On the girls side, Justynne Roller advanced to regionals in the discus while Madisen Deason competed in the high jump.
In the fall season, the Lady Horn volleyball team made the playoffs for the first time since 2019.
Forestburg nearly finished second in the district standings, losing a play-in to finish third.
The Lady Horns then won their bi-district playoff game against Covington, their first playoff win since 2016.
It came to an end in the area round against state-ranked Dodd City, but the volleyball program is headed in the right direction.
Bellevue
The Bellevue program in the spring was highlighted by a couple of individual performances.
In golf, Gavin Parr qualified for the regional tournament. There he finished 11th while representing the Eagles well.
In track, Grace Martin advanced all the way to the regional meet. Advancing to the finals, she finished third in the 1600 meter race, just missing out on qualifying for the state meet.
In the fall season, Bellevue started up its first season of volleyball in many years. With many of their players having little or no experience before the season, it was rocky but also had its share of highlights.
The Lady Eagles won their first game against Munday in September and then would win their first district game against Gold-Burg as well, showing promise for such an inexperienced program.
In cross country, the girl’s team would qualify for the regional meet where Bellevue would finish 11th in a good showing for the program.
To see pictures from several of the teams and individuals, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Bowie graduate thriving in college
Not many college athletes stick with it long enough to ever see the field for any significant action, but for Bowie graduate Hunter Hutto, he enjoyed a fun season being a part of a winning Hardin Simmons University football team this fall.
The college sophomore and son of Jerry and Shirley Bellah, Hutto came into college as an undersized offensive lineman after a summer of doing manual labor that unexpectedly trimmed him down to 250 pounds.
“I graduated high school weighing what they wanted me to weigh,” Hutto said. “Over the summer I was working and spent a lot of time in the sun. I cut down about 30 pounds heading into my freshman year and I just couldn’t hold weight. I still have the same problem and I can’t gain weight now.”
His freshman season last year saw him bouncing around to several different positions on the offensive line. He was used to that from his last season in high school though it was because the Jackrabbits suffered a lot of injuries that he helped plug up along the line. Hutto still performed well enough to earn Bowie’s only first team all-district selection as a senior.
After a season on the developmental team his freshman year for the Cowboys, it was in the spring when coaches asked Hutto if he would consider changing positions to tight end. While still a position that does its fair share of blocking, it is also a skill position where he would go out to catch passes.
“I’ve always been real paranoid about fumbling,” Hutto said. “If I got the opportunity in a game and doing something like fumbling and allowing the other team to get a turnover. That is what wins and loses football games just off the bat. That’s definitely something in the back of my head.”
Thankfully, Hutto was mostly asked to block this year, his first on the big stage. He was in on special teams for field goals and on offense he was part of a short yardage formation when the team needed to get that that one tough yard.
“We had a package called rhino,” Hutto said. “That was whenever we had a three tight end personnel and it was kind of bigger dudes when we’re on the goal line. Anything with short yardage I was in. I got to be in when we scored touchdowns.”
Hutto also got to experience being on the winningest team he has ever been on. The Cowboys went 9-1 during the regular season, at one point winning seven straight, while claiming their first outright American Southwest Conference title since 2004.
The ride came to an end in the first round of the playoffs with a loss to Trinity University, but the tone had been set and Hutto was hooked on the experience.
“It was definitely a big change winning all the time because you didn’t know how to feel,” Hutto said. “Especially making the playoffs. We were in the first round and I was like, I’ve never really played football past November. I’m not used to playing in big football games. That was a change that you have to get mentally switched to play football games with big stakes to them.”
The jump up from playing 3A Texas High School football at Bowie to Division III football at Hardin Simmons was an adjustment in every aspect.
“To sum it up, at Bowie going against the practice team, you are going against younger guys every day,” Hutto said. “You turn around and you’re practicing against the older guys my freshman year at Hardin Simmons. That definitely made me a lot better. But this year being on varsity, practicing against the show team. Those guys are good. They’re not there for no reason. If you make the slightest error, those guys are going to find it. A lot of times our players that we practice against are better than the guys we play against in a game.”
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Girls Roundup
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers were picked up a district win on at Midway on Tuesday night to head into the holiday break tied for first place in the district.
The Lady Panthers beat down a young and rebuilding Lady Falcons team 74-20 to improve their district record to 3-0.
Saint Jo used its up-tempo style to create turnovers with its pressing defense and create points out of transition opportunities.
In a half court setting, the Lady Panthers had some issues penetrating Midway’s 2-3 zone defense near the basket.
Thankfully, Saint Jo was able to shoot the ball well from 3-point range while also crashing the glass for offensive rebounds.
Coach Daniel Lindenborn thought his team played good unselfish basketball while not giving any individual stats.
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians picked up a much needed win at home on Tuesday night against Bridgeport.
The Lady Indians won 51-38 against the Sissies thanks to the strength of a strong second quarter.
Nocona was coming off its first loss of the season the previous week against defending 4A state champs Glen Rose, one that was not close at all.
After being humbled, the Lady Indians needed a good game to head into the holiday break.
The first quarter was tough and competitive as Bridgeport’s zone defense gave Nocona some trouble. The teams were tied at 10-10 heading into the second quarter.
From there, the Lady Indians knocked down four 3-pointers in the period and took the lead 24-16 at halftime.
Both teams had its best offensive stretch in the third quarter as they nearly outscored the first half total. Nocona outscored the Sissies 19-16 to build its lead into double-digits heading into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Indians were then able to slow the scoring pace down and play with the lead so as to prevent Bridgeport more possessions to possibly come back. Both teams scored single-digits in the final period as Nocona won 51-38.
Skyler Smith and Meg Meekins both scored a game high 18 points, with Smith grabbing a team high eight rebounds and Meekins leading with eight assists.
Reagan Phipps added eight points and Avery Crutsinger was second with seven rebounds.
Forestburg
The Forestburg Lady Horns picked up a huge win on the road on Tuesday with a win at Slidell.
The Lady Horns won 50-36 on the strength of a great first quarter to pick up a win against a program they have not won against in recent history.
Forestburg was coming into the game undefeated in district after picking up wins against Prairie Valley and Bellevue the previous week.
While the defending district champ Lady Greyhounds had lost several key members from last years team, the young Lady Horn team knew they could not take them lightly as most observers would have still picked Slidell.
Therefore, when Forestburg blitzed the Lady Greyhounds into an 18-6 deficit after the first quarter, everyone but the Lady Horns were shocked.
The final three quarters were more competitive as Forestburg outscored Slidell 12-10 in the second quarter, was outscored 13-12 in the third quarter before beating the Lady Greyhounds in the final period 8-7.
Brenna Briles led the Lady Horns with 14 points and eight rebounds. Lili Cisneros was second with nine points. Both of them along with Ali Cisneros each passed out four assists to lead the team.
Bellevue vs Prairie Valley
The Bellevue Lady Eagles won their first district game on Tuesday against Prairie Valley at home.
The Lady Eagles won 48-31 against a Prairie Valley team it wore down.
Both teams were hoping to get its first district win before the holiday break. Bellevue had lost close games against Saint Jo and Forestburg teams that are sitting in first place. The Lady Bulldogs had lost their only previous district game against the same Lady Horn team.
The Lady Eagles were able to jump out to a 15-6 lead in the first quarter. While their offense never scored that much again in either of the next three quarters, Bellevue was able to outscore Prairie Valley in all but the third quarter.
The Lady Eagles pace seemed to wear out the low depth of the Lady Bulldogs down even if their press didn’t completely wreck havoc. Still, Prairie Valley could not keep come back from the initial hole that kept getting deeper as the game wore on.
Bellevue won 48-31.
Brylie Hager led the Lady Eagles with 15 points while Tristan Shook was second with nine points.
For Prairie Valley, Makaylee Gomez led the team with 17 points while Natalee Young was second with six points.
Missing scores
Gold-Burg did not play a game this past week.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Boys Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Indians nearly completed a big second half comeback at Decatur on Wednesday night.
The Eagles barely held on to win 74-72 against a hard charging Indians team.
Nocona was coming off a tough loss against a state-ranked Holliday team last week and Wednesday’s game was not different. Though Decatur is not ranked this season among the top 25 in 4A, it is a program that is used to having a high level of success and being a playoff team.
The Eagles showed that in the first half as Nocona could not stop the bigger Decatur team from scoring.
The Eagles scored 28 points in the first quarter and 23 in the second quarter. While the Indians had some success offensively in the first half as well, it was nowhere near that type of explosion.
Decatur led 51-33 at halftime.
Things changed in the second half. Nocona’s offense, already good while scoring 15 and 17 in the first two quarters, took a bit of a jump to scoring 20 and 19 points in the second half.
More importantly, the Indian defense cooled off the red hot Eagles offense by holding them to 15 points in the third quarter before shutting them down to only eight points in the fourth quarter.
Unfortunately, it was one basket too much as Decatur held on to win 74-72.
Javier Gaytan led Nocona with 27 points, with 19 coming in the first half. Oscar Salomon was second with 19 points as he made five 3-pointers.
Bellevue vs Prairie Valley
The Bellevue Eagles won their opening district game on Tuesday night at home against Prairie Valley.
The Eagles won 51-38 against the Bulldogs as both teams featured more freshman than experienced high school players.
Prairie Valley is hoping to overcome the youth of its team to try and get back into the playoffs after back-to-back appearances while Bellevue is trying to break a playoff drought after every playoff team in the district graduated several key pieces.
The Bulldogs led after a tight first quarter 13-11 as they made three 3-pointers. The Eagles took control in a one-sided second quarter as they outscored Prairie Valley 17-2.
That proved to be the catalyst for the rest of the game as second half saw Bellevue only outscore the Bulldogs by two points. The damage was done and the Eagles won comfortably 51-38.
Kason Roper led Bellevue with 19 points while Ryan Jones was second with 15 points as both also made three 3-pointers each.
For Prairie Valley, Tyson Easterling led the team with 27 points while Dale Neugebauer was second with six points.
Forestburg
The Forestburg Longhorns had a tough opening district game on Tuesday at Slidell.
The Greyhounds won 79-34 against a Longhorns team that was hoping to give the defending district champs more of a challenge.
Forestburg comes into district play this year hoping, with last year’s four playoff teams all losing significant contributors, the young core of the Longhorns could take the next step this year to be one of the top teams in the district.
A district title might be out of the question given by how much Slidell won. The Greyhounds scored 19 or more points three of the four quarters while Forestburg scored in double-digits in just one quarter.
Jesus Sanchez led the Longhorns with 16 points while Kyler Willett scored 10 points.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
