Bowie graduate thriving in college
Not many college athletes stick with it long enough to ever see the field for any significant action, but for Bowie graduate Hunter Hutto, he enjoyed a fun season being a part of a winning Hardin Simmons University football team this fall.
The college sophomore and son of Jerry and Shirley Bellah, Hutto came into college as an undersized offensive lineman after a summer of doing manual labor that unexpectedly trimmed him down to 250 pounds.
“I graduated high school weighing what they wanted me to weigh,” Hutto said. “Over the summer I was working and spent a lot of time in the sun. I cut down about 30 pounds heading into my freshman year and I just couldn’t hold weight. I still have the same problem and I can’t gain weight now.”
His freshman season last year saw him bouncing around to several different positions on the offensive line. He was used to that from his last season in high school though it was because the Jackrabbits suffered a lot of injuries that he helped plug up along the line. Hutto still performed well enough to earn Bowie’s only first team all-district selection as a senior.
After a season on the developmental team his freshman year for the Cowboys, it was in the spring when coaches asked Hutto if he would consider changing positions to tight end. While still a position that does its fair share of blocking, it is also a skill position where he would go out to catch passes.
“I’ve always been real paranoid about fumbling,” Hutto said. “If I got the opportunity in a game and doing something like fumbling and allowing the other team to get a turnover. That is what wins and loses football games just off the bat. That’s definitely something in the back of my head.”
Thankfully, Hutto was mostly asked to block this year, his first on the big stage. He was in on special teams for field goals and on offense he was part of a short yardage formation when the team needed to get that that one tough yard.
“We had a package called rhino,” Hutto said. “That was whenever we had a three tight end personnel and it was kind of bigger dudes when we’re on the goal line. Anything with short yardage I was in. I got to be in when we scored touchdowns.”
Hutto also got to experience being on the winningest team he has ever been on. The Cowboys went 9-1 during the regular season, at one point winning seven straight, while claiming their first outright American Southwest Conference title since 2004.
The ride came to an end in the first round of the playoffs with a loss to Trinity University, but the tone had been set and Hutto was hooked on the experience.
“It was definitely a big change winning all the time because you didn’t know how to feel,” Hutto said. “Especially making the playoffs. We were in the first round and I was like, I’ve never really played football past November. I’m not used to playing in big football games. That was a change that you have to get mentally switched to play football games with big stakes to them.”
The jump up from playing 3A Texas High School football at Bowie to Division III football at Hardin Simmons was an adjustment in every aspect.
“To sum it up, at Bowie going against the practice team, you are going against younger guys every day,” Hutto said. “You turn around and you’re practicing against the older guys my freshman year at Hardin Simmons. That definitely made me a lot better. But this year being on varsity, practicing against the show team. Those guys are good. They’re not there for no reason. If you make the slightest error, those guys are going to find it. A lot of times our players that we practice against are better than the guys we play against in a game.”
Girls Roundup
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers were picked up a district win on at Midway on Tuesday night to head into the holiday break tied for first place in the district.
The Lady Panthers beat down a young and rebuilding Lady Falcons team 74-20 to improve their district record to 3-0.
Saint Jo used its up-tempo style to create turnovers with its pressing defense and create points out of transition opportunities.
In a half court setting, the Lady Panthers had some issues penetrating Midway’s 2-3 zone defense near the basket.
Thankfully, Saint Jo was able to shoot the ball well from 3-point range while also crashing the glass for offensive rebounds.
Coach Daniel Lindenborn thought his team played good unselfish basketball while not giving any individual stats.
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians picked up a much needed win at home on Tuesday night against Bridgeport.
The Lady Indians won 51-38 against the Sissies thanks to the strength of a strong second quarter.
Nocona was coming off its first loss of the season the previous week against defending 4A state champs Glen Rose, one that was not close at all.
After being humbled, the Lady Indians needed a good game to head into the holiday break.
The first quarter was tough and competitive as Bridgeport’s zone defense gave Nocona some trouble. The teams were tied at 10-10 heading into the second quarter.
From there, the Lady Indians knocked down four 3-pointers in the period and took the lead 24-16 at halftime.
Both teams had its best offensive stretch in the third quarter as they nearly outscored the first half total. Nocona outscored the Sissies 19-16 to build its lead into double-digits heading into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Indians were then able to slow the scoring pace down and play with the lead so as to prevent Bridgeport more possessions to possibly come back. Both teams scored single-digits in the final period as Nocona won 51-38.
Skyler Smith and Meg Meekins both scored a game high 18 points, with Smith grabbing a team high eight rebounds and Meekins leading with eight assists.
Reagan Phipps added eight points and Avery Crutsinger was second with seven rebounds.
Forestburg
The Forestburg Lady Horns picked up a huge win on the road on Tuesday with a win at Slidell.
The Lady Horns won 50-36 on the strength of a great first quarter to pick up a win against a program they have not won against in recent history.
Forestburg was coming into the game undefeated in district after picking up wins against Prairie Valley and Bellevue the previous week.
While the defending district champ Lady Greyhounds had lost several key members from last years team, the young Lady Horn team knew they could not take them lightly as most observers would have still picked Slidell.
Therefore, when Forestburg blitzed the Lady Greyhounds into an 18-6 deficit after the first quarter, everyone but the Lady Horns were shocked.
The final three quarters were more competitive as Forestburg outscored Slidell 12-10 in the second quarter, was outscored 13-12 in the third quarter before beating the Lady Greyhounds in the final period 8-7.
Brenna Briles led the Lady Horns with 14 points and eight rebounds. Lili Cisneros was second with nine points. Both of them along with Ali Cisneros each passed out four assists to lead the team.
Bellevue vs Prairie Valley
The Bellevue Lady Eagles won their first district game on Tuesday against Prairie Valley at home.
The Lady Eagles won 48-31 against a Prairie Valley team it wore down.
Both teams were hoping to get its first district win before the holiday break. Bellevue had lost close games against Saint Jo and Forestburg teams that are sitting in first place. The Lady Bulldogs had lost their only previous district game against the same Lady Horn team.
The Lady Eagles were able to jump out to a 15-6 lead in the first quarter. While their offense never scored that much again in either of the next three quarters, Bellevue was able to outscore Prairie Valley in all but the third quarter.
The Lady Eagles pace seemed to wear out the low depth of the Lady Bulldogs down even if their press didn’t completely wreck havoc. Still, Prairie Valley could not keep come back from the initial hole that kept getting deeper as the game wore on.
Bellevue won 48-31.
Brylie Hager led the Lady Eagles with 15 points while Tristan Shook was second with nine points.
For Prairie Valley, Makaylee Gomez led the team with 17 points while Natalee Young was second with six points.
Missing scores
Gold-Burg did not play a game this past week.
Boys Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Indians nearly completed a big second half comeback at Decatur on Wednesday night.
The Eagles barely held on to win 74-72 against a hard charging Indians team.
Nocona was coming off a tough loss against a state-ranked Holliday team last week and Wednesday’s game was not different. Though Decatur is not ranked this season among the top 25 in 4A, it is a program that is used to having a high level of success and being a playoff team.
The Eagles showed that in the first half as Nocona could not stop the bigger Decatur team from scoring.
The Eagles scored 28 points in the first quarter and 23 in the second quarter. While the Indians had some success offensively in the first half as well, it was nowhere near that type of explosion.
Decatur led 51-33 at halftime.
Things changed in the second half. Nocona’s offense, already good while scoring 15 and 17 in the first two quarters, took a bit of a jump to scoring 20 and 19 points in the second half.
More importantly, the Indian defense cooled off the red hot Eagles offense by holding them to 15 points in the third quarter before shutting them down to only eight points in the fourth quarter.
Unfortunately, it was one basket too much as Decatur held on to win 74-72.
Javier Gaytan led Nocona with 27 points, with 19 coming in the first half. Oscar Salomon was second with 19 points as he made five 3-pointers.
Bellevue vs Prairie Valley
The Bellevue Eagles won their opening district game on Tuesday night at home against Prairie Valley.
The Eagles won 51-38 against the Bulldogs as both teams featured more freshman than experienced high school players.
Prairie Valley is hoping to overcome the youth of its team to try and get back into the playoffs after back-to-back appearances while Bellevue is trying to break a playoff drought after every playoff team in the district graduated several key pieces.
The Bulldogs led after a tight first quarter 13-11 as they made three 3-pointers. The Eagles took control in a one-sided second quarter as they outscored Prairie Valley 17-2.
That proved to be the catalyst for the rest of the game as second half saw Bellevue only outscore the Bulldogs by two points. The damage was done and the Eagles won comfortably 51-38.
Kason Roper led Bellevue with 19 points while Ryan Jones was second with 15 points as both also made three 3-pointers each.
For Prairie Valley, Tyson Easterling led the team with 27 points while Dale Neugebauer was second with six points.
Forestburg
The Forestburg Longhorns had a tough opening district game on Tuesday at Slidell.
The Greyhounds won 79-34 against a Longhorns team that was hoping to give the defending district champs more of a challenge.
Forestburg comes into district play this year hoping, with last year’s four playoff teams all losing significant contributors, the young core of the Longhorns could take the next step this year to be one of the top teams in the district.
A district title might be out of the question given by how much Slidell won. The Greyhounds scored 19 or more points three of the four quarters while Forestburg scored in double-digits in just one quarter.
Jesus Sanchez led the Longhorns with 16 points while Kyler Willett scored 10 points.
Lady Rabbits lose to Iowa Park
The Bowie Lady Rabbits struggled in their district home opener on Tuesday against Iowa Park.
The Lady Hawks won 45-32 in a game where one bad quarter proved to be the major downfall for the Lady Rabbits.
Bowie was coming into the game following an opening district loss at Holliday by a decent margin.
The Lady Rabbits will be without leading scorer and ball handler Ziba Robbins for the foreseeable future due to an injury and Bowie is still working things out without her even though it’s the most important time of the regular season.
Despite that, the Lady Rabbits started Tuesday’s game positively, getting out to a 6-0 lead in the first two minutes and still leading 6-3 midway through the first quarter.
Bowie was shadowing Iowa Park’s best player to try and limit her touches within the flow of offense. The Lady Hawks started to generate some offense thanks to off-ball movement while also driving the ball off of the pick-and-roll while kicking out to open corner 3-point shots.
The Lady Rabbits limited it enough while scoring well against Iowa Park’s half-court press to lead 11-10 after the first quarter.
Things went wrong in the second quarter as the Lady Hawks were able to take advantage of a quick whistle to draw free throws and made two corner 3-pointers.
Bowie made some free throws as well, but only made one basket as Iowa Park outscored the Lady Rabbits 16-6 to take a 26-17 lead at halftime.
Neither team played good in the third quarter. Every 30 seconds there seemed to be a stop in play either due to a jump ball, travel, unforced turnover or foul call.
Both teams drew a lot of free throws and the Lady Hawks made one more basket, a 3-pointer, to outscore Bowie 11-8 as the Lady Rabbits fell further behind.
The pace slowed down in the fourth quarter as Iowa Park tried to work the clock up double-digits. Bowie could not score enough to get back into the game.
The Lady Hawks won 45-32.
