Bowie graduate thriving in college

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers were picked up a district win on at Midway on Tuesday night to head into the holiday break tied for first place in the district.

The Lady Panthers beat down a young and rebuilding Lady Falcons team 74-20 to improve their district record to 3-0.

Saint Jo used its up-tempo style to create turnovers with its pressing defense and create points out of transition opportunities.

In a half court setting, the Lady Panthers had some issues penetrating Midway’s 2-3 zone defense near the basket.

Thankfully, Saint Jo was able to shoot the ball well from 3-point range while also crashing the glass for offensive rebounds.

Coach Daniel Lindenborn thought his team played good unselfish basketball while not giving any individual stats.

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians picked up a much needed win at home on Tuesday night against Bridgeport.

The Lady Indians won 51-38 against the Sissies thanks to the strength of a strong second quarter.

Nocona was coming off its first loss of the season the previous week against defending 4A state champs Glen Rose, one that was not close at all.

After being humbled, the Lady Indians needed a good game to head into the holiday break.

The first quarter was tough and competitive as Bridgeport’s zone defense gave Nocona some trouble. The teams were tied at 10-10 heading into the second quarter.

From there, the Lady Indians knocked down four 3-pointers in the period and took the lead 24-16 at halftime.

Both teams had its best offensive stretch in the third quarter as they nearly outscored the first half total. Nocona outscored the Sissies 19-16 to build its lead into double-digits heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lady Indians were then able to slow the scoring pace down and play with the lead so as to prevent Bridgeport more possessions to possibly come back. Both teams scored single-digits in the final period as Nocona won 51-38.

Skyler Smith and Meg Meekins both scored a game high 18 points, with Smith grabbing a team high eight rebounds and Meekins leading with eight assists.

Reagan Phipps added eight points and Avery Crutsinger was second with seven rebounds.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Lady Horns picked up a huge win on the road on Tuesday with a win at Slidell.

The Lady Horns won 50-36 on the strength of a great first quarter to pick up a win against a program they have not won against in recent history.

Forestburg was coming into the game undefeated in district after picking up wins against Prairie Valley and Bellevue the previous week.

While the defending district champ Lady Greyhounds had lost several key members from last years team, the young Lady Horn team knew they could not take them lightly as most observers would have still picked Slidell.

Therefore, when Forestburg blitzed the Lady Greyhounds into an 18-6 deficit after the first quarter, everyone but the Lady Horns were shocked.

The final three quarters were more competitive as Forestburg outscored Slidell 12-10 in the second quarter, was outscored 13-12 in the third quarter before beating the Lady Greyhounds in the final period 8-7.

Brenna Briles led the Lady Horns with 14 points and eight rebounds. Lili Cisneros was second with nine points. Both of them along with Ali Cisneros each passed out four assists to lead the team.

Bellevue vs Prairie Valley

The Bellevue Lady Eagles won their first district game on Tuesday against Prairie Valley at home.

The Lady Eagles won 48-31 against a Prairie Valley team it wore down.

Both teams were hoping to get its first district win before the holiday break. Bellevue had lost close games against Saint Jo and Forestburg teams that are sitting in first place. The Lady Bulldogs had lost their only previous district game against the same Lady Horn team.

The Lady Eagles were able to jump out to a 15-6 lead in the first quarter. While their offense never scored that much again in either of the next three quarters, Bellevue was able to outscore Prairie Valley in all but the third quarter.

The Lady Eagles pace seemed to wear out the low depth of the Lady Bulldogs down even if their press didn’t completely wreck havoc. Still, Prairie Valley could not keep come back from the initial hole that kept getting deeper as the game wore on.

Bellevue won 48-31.

Brylie Hager led the Lady Eagles with 15 points while Tristan Shook was second with nine points.

For Prairie Valley, Makaylee Gomez led the team with 17 points while Natalee Young was second with six points.

Missing scores

Gold-Burg did not play a game this past week.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.