COUNTY LIFE
Christmas music fun for Bowie first, second graders (brief video)
COUNTY LIFE
It’s here, Letters to Santa!!!
Inside the mid-week Bowie News read the always entertaining and touching letters to Santa Claus sent in by children from across Montague County. The Bowie News sends you greetings with our Christmas greetings edition.
COUNTY LIFE
Wreaths Across America decorated Elmwood Cemetery
A Wreaths Across America ceremony took place at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie Saturday. Hosted by the Amity Club, there were 636 laid on veteran’s graves. A large group of volunteers took wreaths and laid them out across the cemetery. There were a some wreaths taken to other cemeteries. (News photo by Jordan Neal)
COUNTY LIFE
Bowie Chamber of Commerce accepting award nominations
The Bowie Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for its top awards of the year that will be presented at the Jan. 22 banquet.
Theme for the banquet is “Lights – Camera – Action.” Those interested in decorating a table are invited to call the chamber office at 872-1173. You could win the coveted Best Decorated Award.
Each year the chamber presents awards for Business of the Year, Community Support Award and the Frances Brite Citizen of the Year. All nominations are strictly confidential.
Deadline for all categories is Jan. 8. Email [email protected] or drop them off at the office located at 101 East Pecan Street. Nomination forms are on the chamber website at bowietxchamber.org
The nomination should include an explanation of why you feel this business should be considered for this award. Attach any additional documentation to support the nomination. You may nominate anyone who qualifies, including your own business.
Nominations will be reviewed by the committee and the results announced during the banquet.
Read the full criteria for each award in your mid-week Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS1 year ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS1 month ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS8 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS12 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS8 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS5 months ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS11 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS1 year ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint