Christmas music fun for Bowie first, second graders (brief video)

The Bowie Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for its top awards of the year that will be presented at the Jan. 22 banquet.

Theme for the banquet is “Lights – Camera – Action.” Those interested in decorating a table are invited to call the chamber office at 872-1173. You could win the coveted Best Decorated Award.

Each year the chamber presents awards for Business of the Year, Community Support Award and the Frances Brite Citizen of the Year. All nominations are strictly confidential.

Deadline for all categories is Jan. 8. Email [email protected] or drop them off at the office located at 101 East Pecan Street. Nomination forms are on the chamber website at bowietxchamber.org

The nomination should include an explanation of why you feel this business should be considered for this award. Attach any additional documentation to support the nomination. You may nominate anyone who qualifies, including your own business.

Nominations will be reviewed by the committee and the results announced during the banquet.

Read the full criteria for each award in your mid-week Bowie News.