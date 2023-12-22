COUNTY LIFE
NORAD tracks Santa, so get ready to follow him
About NORAD Tracks Santa
A family friendly program by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) to track Santa December 24th around the world using military sensors and technology. The NORAD Tracks Santa website, www.noradsanta.org, goes live each Dec. 1 with games, videos, information and more! Then we track Santa Dec. 24.
https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=http%3A%2F%2Flinktr.ee%2Fnoradtrackssanta2023%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR2sZOYM8CRBzIrgYD7Jd7gU6IMPn7nLJuYQMdVUKlqLcj90J7m3RIE1J3c&h=AT2dA6u04ydPn5eDJX_gsrQp17B72vDgYNeIkm7N2y1rhnpXMKWKAdf_VTkLCzmJ_U7On1ksQf3UgXywrqmCEQn8yhOt2zrozik3irJiUuOZtg67UH-0F7hNxVDMeZOHk3ONfQ
COUNTY LIFE
Christmas music fun for Bowie first, second graders (brief video)
click below to watch video
COUNTY LIFE
It’s here, Letters to Santa!!!
Inside the mid-week Bowie News read the always entertaining and touching letters to Santa Claus sent in by children from across Montague County. The Bowie News sends you greetings with our Christmas greetings edition.
COUNTY LIFE
Wreaths Across America decorated Elmwood Cemetery
A Wreaths Across America ceremony took place at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie Saturday. Hosted by the Amity Club, there were 636 laid on veteran’s graves. A large group of volunteers took wreaths and laid them out across the cemetery. There were a some wreaths taken to other cemeteries. (News photo by Jordan Neal)
Trending
-
NEWS1 year ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS1 month ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS8 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS12 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS8 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS5 months ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS11 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS1 year ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint