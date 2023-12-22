Connect with us

COUNTY LIFE

NORAD tracks Santa, so get ready to follow him

Published

4 hours ago

on

About NORAD Tracks Santa

A family friendly program by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) to track Santa December 24th around the world using military sensors and technology. The NORAD Tracks Santa website, www.noradsanta.org, goes live each Dec. 1 with games, videos, information and more! Then we track Santa Dec. 24.

https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=http%3A%2F%2Flinktr.ee%2Fnoradtrackssanta2023%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR2sZOYM8CRBzIrgYD7Jd7gU6IMPn7nLJuYQMdVUKlqLcj90J7m3RIE1J3c&h=AT2dA6u04ydPn5eDJX_gsrQp17B72vDgYNeIkm7N2y1rhnpXMKWKAdf_VTkLCzmJ_U7On1ksQf3UgXywrqmCEQn8yhOt2zrozik3irJiUuOZtg67UH-0F7hNxVDMeZOHk3ONfQ

COUNTY LIFE

Christmas music fun for Bowie first, second graders (brief video)

Published

1 day ago

on

12/21/2023

By

click below to watch video

BOWIE ELEMENTARY FIRST-SECOND GRADE CHRISTMAS PROGRAM DECEMBER 2023
COUNTY LIFE

It’s here, Letters to Santa!!!

Published

2 days ago

on

12/20/2023

By

Inside the mid-week Bowie News read the always entertaining and touching letters to Santa Claus sent in by children from across Montague County. The Bowie News sends you greetings with our Christmas greetings edition.

COUNTY LIFE

Wreaths Across America decorated Elmwood Cemetery

Published

2 days ago

on

12/20/2023

By

A Wreaths Across America ceremony took place at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie Saturday. Hosted by the Amity Club, there were 636 laid on veteran’s graves. A large group of volunteers took wreaths and laid them out across the cemetery. There were a some wreaths taken to other cemeteries. (News photo by Jordan Neal)

Sebastian Martinez reads the veteran’s name was he lays a wreath with other volunteers at Elmwood Cemetery. Watch for more photos on Saturday.
