COUNTY LIFE
Commissioners meet on Tuesday
Montague County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. on Dec. 26 for the final session of the year as they tackle a brief agenda.
A retainer agreement with Allison, Bass & Magee, LLP for a review of subdivision regulations will be reviewed. The court approved the subdivision rules a few years back, but in late 2023 named a committee to look at any items that needed clarification or updating. This law firm assisted the county with the original slate of rules to make sure they followed state code.
A bid proposal to replace an air conditioning unit at the sheriff’s office will be reviewed, along with bonds for the county clerk and constable two and the donation of a freestanding aluminum tower from the Montague County Amateur Radio Club.
Commissioners will consider the naming of three private roads all in precinct three.
COUNTY LIFE
Elementary students entertain with Christmas program
COUNTY LIFE
Holiday creates early deadline, closures
The Bowie News will have early deadlines for the Dec. 27 and Jan. 3 editions.
Those with news or advertising need to have those turned in by noon on Dec. 29. The Dec. 27 deadline was noon on Dec. 22.
The News office will be closed on Dec. 25.
Montague County offices were closed Dec. 22 and on Dec. 25.
The City of Bowie and Nocona offices will be closed Dec. 25-26. Saint Jo city offices will be closed Dec. 22, 25 and 26.
COUNTY LIFE
Nocona General hosts blood drive Dec. 27
Folks who “Thunder Up” to save lives at the annual Oklahoma City Thunder Holiday Blood Drive will receive a voucher to an upcoming OKC Thunder game and a limited-edition OKC Thunder T-shirt.Locally there will be a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 27 at Nocona General Hospital. Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777.
Trending
-
NEWS1 year ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS1 month ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS8 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS12 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS8 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS5 months ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS11 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS1 year ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint