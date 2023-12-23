Commissioners meet on Tuesday

Montague County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. on Dec. 26 for the final session of the year as they tackle a brief agenda.

A retainer agreement with Allison, Bass & Magee, LLP for a review of subdivision regulations will be reviewed. The court approved the subdivision rules a few years back, but in late 2023 named a committee to look at any items that needed clarification or updating. This law firm assisted the county with the original slate of rules to make sure they followed state code.

A bid proposal to replace an air conditioning unit at the sheriff’s office will be reviewed, along with bonds for the county clerk and constable two and the donation of a freestanding aluminum tower from the Montague County Amateur Radio Club.

Commissioners will consider the naming of three private roads all in precinct three.