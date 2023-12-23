Connect with us

Social media group Freekz & Geeks helps family with Christmas

1 hour ago

By BARBARA GREEN
A relatively new Facebook group worked together this holiday season raising and delivering more than $500 worth of items for a family in need in Nocona.
The group, Freakz & Geeks, assisted a family that includes four children ages three, two, one and three months. They were so pleased with the support they want to make it an annual event.
This primarily social media group was created in April by Aaron Schulman, after he moved to Bowie three years ago. With what he calls, “relatively nerdy interests,” and not knowing anyone, he wanted to find an outlet that could allow interaction with new people of similar minds.

These are some of the items delivered and donated to the family selected by the Freakz & Geeks. (Courtesy photo)
COUNTY LIFE

Elementary students entertain with Christmas program

13 seconds ago

12/23/2023

Bowie Elementary first and second graders shared their holiday cheer in a Christmas musical program just prior to the holiday break. Everyone dressed in their pajamas and all sorts of caps, hats and shoes. (Photo by Barbara Green)
COUNTY LIFE

Holiday creates early deadline, closures

36 mins ago

12/23/2023

The Bowie News will have early deadlines for the Dec. 27 and Jan. 3 editions.
Those with news or advertising need to have those turned in by noon on Dec. 29. The Dec. 27 deadline was noon on Dec. 22.
The News office will be closed on Dec. 25.
Montague County offices were closed Dec. 22 and on Dec. 25.
The City of Bowie and Nocona offices will be closed Dec. 25-26. Saint Jo city offices will be closed Dec. 22, 25 and 26.

COUNTY LIFE

Nocona General hosts blood drive Dec. 27

1 hour ago

12/23/2023

Folks who “Thunder Up” to save lives at the annual Oklahoma City Thunder Holiday Blood Drive will receive a voucher to an upcoming OKC Thunder game and a limited-edition OKC Thunder T-shirt.Locally there will be a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 27 at Nocona General Hospital. Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777.

