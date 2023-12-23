Social media group Freekz & Geeks helps family with Christmas

By BARBARA GREEN

[email protected]

A relatively new Facebook group worked together this holiday season raising and delivering more than $500 worth of items for a family in need in Nocona.

The group, Freakz & Geeks, assisted a family that includes four children ages three, two, one and three months. They were so pleased with the support they want to make it an annual event.

This primarily social media group was created in April by Aaron Schulman, after he moved to Bowie three years ago. With what he calls, “relatively nerdy interests,” and not knowing anyone, he wanted to find an outlet that could allow interaction with new people of similar minds.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.