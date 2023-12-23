COUNTY LIFE
Social media group Freekz & Geeks helps family with Christmas
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
A relatively new Facebook group worked together this holiday season raising and delivering more than $500 worth of items for a family in need in Nocona.
The group, Freakz & Geeks, assisted a family that includes four children ages three, two, one and three months. They were so pleased with the support they want to make it an annual event.
This primarily social media group was created in April by Aaron Schulman, after he moved to Bowie three years ago. With what he calls, “relatively nerdy interests,” and not knowing anyone, he wanted to find an outlet that could allow interaction with new people of similar minds.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Elementary students entertain with Christmas program
COUNTY LIFE
Holiday creates early deadline, closures
The Bowie News will have early deadlines for the Dec. 27 and Jan. 3 editions.
Those with news or advertising need to have those turned in by noon on Dec. 29. The Dec. 27 deadline was noon on Dec. 22.
The News office will be closed on Dec. 25.
Montague County offices were closed Dec. 22 and on Dec. 25.
The City of Bowie and Nocona offices will be closed Dec. 25-26. Saint Jo city offices will be closed Dec. 22, 25 and 26.
COUNTY LIFE
Nocona General hosts blood drive Dec. 27
Folks who “Thunder Up” to save lives at the annual Oklahoma City Thunder Holiday Blood Drive will receive a voucher to an upcoming OKC Thunder game and a limited-edition OKC Thunder T-shirt.Locally there will be a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 27 at Nocona General Hospital. Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777.
