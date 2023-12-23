SPORTS
Girls Roundup
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers were picked up a district win on at Midway on Tuesday night to head into the holiday break tied for first place in the district.
The Lady Panthers beat down a young and rebuilding Lady Falcons team 74-20 to improve their district record to 3-0.
Saint Jo used its up-tempo style to create turnovers with its pressing defense and create points out of transition opportunities.
In a half court setting, the Lady Panthers had some issues penetrating Midway’s 2-3 zone defense near the basket.
Thankfully, Saint Jo was able to shoot the ball well from 3-point range while also crashing the glass for offensive rebounds.
Coach Daniel Lindenborn thought his team played good unselfish basketball while not giving any individual stats.
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians picked up a much needed win at home on Tuesday night against Bridgeport.
The Lady Indians won 51-38 against the Sissies thanks to the strength of a strong second quarter.
Nocona was coming off its first loss of the season the previous week against defending 4A state champs Glen Rose, one that was not close at all.
After being humbled, the Lady Indians needed a good game to head into the holiday break.
The first quarter was tough and competitive as Bridgeport’s zone defense gave Nocona some trouble. The teams were tied at 10-10 heading into the second quarter.
From there, the Lady Indians knocked down four 3-pointers in the period and took the lead 24-16 at halftime.
Both teams had its best offensive stretch in the third quarter as they nearly outscored the first half total. Nocona outscored the Sissies 19-16 to build its lead into double-digits heading into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Indians were then able to slow the scoring pace down and play with the lead so as to prevent Bridgeport more possessions to possibly come back. Both teams scored single-digits in the final period as Nocona won 51-38.
Skyler Smith and Meg Meekins both scored a game high 18 points, with Smith grabbing a team high eight rebounds and Meekins leading with eight assists.
Reagan Phipps added eight points and Avery Crutsinger was second with seven rebounds.
Forestburg
The Forestburg Lady Horns picked up a huge win on the road on Tuesday with a win at Slidell.
The Lady Horns won 50-36 on the strength of a great first quarter to pick up a win against a program they have not won against in recent history.
Forestburg was coming into the game undefeated in district after picking up wins against Prairie Valley and Bellevue the previous week.
While the defending district champ Lady Greyhounds had lost several key members from last years team, the young Lady Horn team knew they could not take them lightly as most observers would have still picked Slidell.
Therefore, when Forestburg blitzed the Lady Greyhounds into an 18-6 deficit after the first quarter, everyone but the Lady Horns were shocked.
The final three quarters were more competitive as Forestburg outscored Slidell 12-10 in the second quarter, was outscored 13-12 in the third quarter before beating the Lady Greyhounds in the final period 8-7.
Brenna Briles led the Lady Horns with 14 points and eight rebounds. Lili Cisneros was second with nine points. Both of them along with Ali Cisneros each passed out four assists to lead the team.
Bellevue vs Prairie Valley
The Bellevue Lady Eagles won their first district game on Tuesday against Prairie Valley at home.
The Lady Eagles won 48-31 against a Prairie Valley team it wore down.
Both teams were hoping to get its first district win before the holiday break. Bellevue had lost close games against Saint Jo and Forestburg teams that are sitting in first place. The Lady Bulldogs had lost their only previous district game against the same Lady Horn team.
The Lady Eagles were able to jump out to a 15-6 lead in the first quarter. While their offense never scored that much again in either of the next three quarters, Bellevue was able to outscore Prairie Valley in all but the third quarter.
The Lady Eagles pace seemed to wear out the low depth of the Lady Bulldogs down even if their press didn’t completely wreck havoc. Still, Prairie Valley could not keep come back from the initial hole that kept getting deeper as the game wore on.
Bellevue won 48-31.
Brylie Hager led the Lady Eagles with 15 points while Tristan Shook was second with nine points.
For Prairie Valley, Makaylee Gomez led the team with 17 points while Natalee Young was second with six points.
Missing scores
Gold-Burg did not play a game this past week.
Boys Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Indians nearly completed a big second half comeback at Decatur on Wednesday night.
The Eagles barely held on to win 74-72 against a hard charging Indians team.
Nocona was coming off a tough loss against a state-ranked Holliday team last week and Wednesday’s game was not different. Though Decatur is not ranked this season among the top 25 in 4A, it is a program that is used to having a high level of success and being a playoff team.
The Eagles showed that in the first half as Nocona could not stop the bigger Decatur team from scoring.
The Eagles scored 28 points in the first quarter and 23 in the second quarter. While the Indians had some success offensively in the first half as well, it was nowhere near that type of explosion.
Decatur led 51-33 at halftime.
Things changed in the second half. Nocona’s offense, already good while scoring 15 and 17 in the first two quarters, took a bit of a jump to scoring 20 and 19 points in the second half.
More importantly, the Indian defense cooled off the red hot Eagles offense by holding them to 15 points in the third quarter before shutting them down to only eight points in the fourth quarter.
Unfortunately, it was one basket too much as Decatur held on to win 74-72.
Javier Gaytan led Nocona with 27 points, with 19 coming in the first half. Oscar Salomon was second with 19 points as he made five 3-pointers.
Bellevue vs Prairie Valley
The Bellevue Eagles won their opening district game on Tuesday night at home against Prairie Valley.
The Eagles won 51-38 against the Bulldogs as both teams featured more freshman than experienced high school players.
Prairie Valley is hoping to overcome the youth of its team to try and get back into the playoffs after back-to-back appearances while Bellevue is trying to break a playoff drought after every playoff team in the district graduated several key pieces.
The Bulldogs led after a tight first quarter 13-11 as they made three 3-pointers. The Eagles took control in a one-sided second quarter as they outscored Prairie Valley 17-2.
That proved to be the catalyst for the rest of the game as second half saw Bellevue only outscore the Bulldogs by two points. The damage was done and the Eagles won comfortably 51-38.
Kason Roper led Bellevue with 19 points while Ryan Jones was second with 15 points as both also made three 3-pointers each.
For Prairie Valley, Tyson Easterling led the team with 27 points while Dale Neugebauer was second with six points.
Forestburg
The Forestburg Longhorns had a tough opening district game on Tuesday at Slidell.
The Greyhounds won 79-34 against a Longhorns team that was hoping to give the defending district champs more of a challenge.
Forestburg comes into district play this year hoping, with last year’s four playoff teams all losing significant contributors, the young core of the Longhorns could take the next step this year to be one of the top teams in the district.
A district title might be out of the question given by how much Slidell won. The Greyhounds scored 19 or more points three of the four quarters while Forestburg scored in double-digits in just one quarter.
Jesus Sanchez led the Longhorns with 16 points while Kyler Willett scored 10 points.
Lady Rabbits lose to Iowa Park
The Bowie Lady Rabbits struggled in their district home opener on Tuesday against Iowa Park.
The Lady Hawks won 45-32 in a game where one bad quarter proved to be the major downfall for the Lady Rabbits.
Bowie was coming into the game following an opening district loss at Holliday by a decent margin.
The Lady Rabbits will be without leading scorer and ball handler Ziba Robbins for the foreseeable future due to an injury and Bowie is still working things out without her even though it’s the most important time of the regular season.
Despite that, the Lady Rabbits started Tuesday’s game positively, getting out to a 6-0 lead in the first two minutes and still leading 6-3 midway through the first quarter.
Bowie was shadowing Iowa Park’s best player to try and limit her touches within the flow of offense. The Lady Hawks started to generate some offense thanks to off-ball movement while also driving the ball off of the pick-and-roll while kicking out to open corner 3-point shots.
The Lady Rabbits limited it enough while scoring well against Iowa Park’s half-court press to lead 11-10 after the first quarter.
Things went wrong in the second quarter as the Lady Hawks were able to take advantage of a quick whistle to draw free throws and made two corner 3-pointers.
Bowie made some free throws as well, but only made one basket as Iowa Park outscored the Lady Rabbits 16-6 to take a 26-17 lead at halftime.
Neither team played good in the third quarter. Every 30 seconds there seemed to be a stop in play either due to a jump ball, travel, unforced turnover or foul call.
Both teams drew a lot of free throws and the Lady Hawks made one more basket, a 3-pointer, to outscore Bowie 11-8 as the Lady Rabbits fell further behind.
The pace slowed down in the fourth quarter as Iowa Park tried to work the clock up double-digits. Bowie could not score enough to get back into the game.
The Lady Hawks won 45-32.
Bowie boys win in overtime 49-47 against Iowa Park
The Bowie Jackrabbits started off district play with an exciting overtime win against Iowa Park at home on Tuesday night.
The Jackrabbits won 49-47 thanks to a last second layup from Tucker Jones.
Bowie was coming into the game after playing some close games the previous week against Whitesboro and Alvord, losing one and winning the other.
The Jackrabbits came out swinging, making two 3-pointers against the Hawks 2-3 zone and leading 8-2 after the first two minutes.
Iowa Park settled down and the aggressive long arms of its players on the perimeter disrupted Bowie’s half-court sets and the Jackrabbits could not get easy looks to score for the rest of the quarter.
The Hawks were looking to drive to the basket and shoot shots 10 feet or closer. Neither team has traditionally tall post players on offense or defense, meaning Iowa Park could finish against the lack of rim protection if a player shook his defender enough after receiving a weaving handoff.
The Hawks led 12-8 after the first quarter as the Jackrabbits just could not score.
Bowie switched to a 3-2 zone defense to change it up, but Iowa Park hunted and made corner 3-pointers that were open in the configuration. Also, the zone seemed to allow the Hawks to fly in for offensive rebounds as they seemed to gather second and third chances through hustle plays.
The Jackrabbit offense was still struggling to score in the half court setting and trailed 20-14 with less than two minutes to go before halftime. Bowie then got two quick baskets in transition following a time out, one off a turnover and the other by just pushing the ball, cutting the deficit down to 20-18 at halftime.
The Jackrabbits success in pushing the ball late was then doubled-down on for the second half and Bowie started to grab control. Even if it wasn’t off of a defensive turnover, the Jackrabbits started to find easier shots by pushing the ball thanks to the Hawks committing so hard to getting offensive rebounds.
Bowie scored a game high 14 points in the third quarter, with Andrew Sandhoff scoring eight of his team’s points. The Jackrabbits led 32-27 after the third quarter and were in full control.
The defense stepped up even more in the fourth, allowing only two points until the last two minutes of regulation, which allowed Bowie to put the brakes on its offense and run clock up 35-29.
Following a timeout, the Hawks came out with a ferocious full-court press which the Jackrabbits did not seem ready to handle at all.
Iowa Park forced several turnovers which allowed the team to score fast and the Hawks somehow took the lead 36-35 with 42 seconds left.
Bowie worked the time down until Sandhoff shot an open 3-pointer from the right center area that put the Jackrabbits up 38-36 with 13 seconds left.
Iowa Park missed its shot and Bowie secured the rebound with four seconds left as the Hawks committed a foul.
Iowa Park would need to foul three more times to get into the bonus where it could then send the Jackrabbits to the free throw line in the hopes of getting the ball back, but there was little time for that.
After another foul from the Hawks which whittled the time down to three seconds, the next inbounds play saw Bowie take a time out. An Iowa Park player went down for a little bit right before, but no foul call was made.
When play was resumed, the player went down again and an offensive foul was called on the Jackrabbits which not only turned the ball over, but gave the Hawks the ball right under Bowie’s basket.
Iowa Park capitalized and scored on a quick hitting out of bounds play at the rim that tied the game up at 38-38 and sent it to overtime.
The Jackrabbits were able to shake off the bad final minutes of regulation and came out running again at the start of the extra period. Bowie was one basket up and in control again 46-44 with a minute left to play.
The Hawks then made a clutch 3-pointer, only the second one the team had made all game, to go up 47-46 with 30 seconds left.
Jackrabbit Coach Ryan Dykes then called a time out with 17 seconds left to draw up a play.
Bowie players almost lost the ball twice during the possession, but then Boston Farris found Tucker Jones in the post, who seeled off his defender with a spin move on the catch and scored while getting fouled with three seconds left.
Jones made the free throw to put Bowie up 49-47. Iowa Park would then throw the ball away while trying to throw it down the court on the inbounds play and the Jackrabbits hung on to win.
