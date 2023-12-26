James Dean Bowles

Russell “Russ” Carl Emerson

July 30, 1950 – December 20, 2023

MONTAGUE – Russell “Russ” Carl Emerson, 73, died on Dec. 20 in Wichita Falls, TX.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 27, prior to the service at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. Dec. 27 at the Montague Cemetery in Montague with Pastor Glen Neff officiating.

He was born July 30, 1950 in Erlanger, KY to Norman and Betty (Requardt) Emerson. In his younger years, he owned and operated a body shop in Cincinnati, OH for 16 years. He then worked for may years as a diesel mechanic at Consolidated Freight Lines in Ohio, before being transferred to Dallas in 1983, and worked there until 2002. In 2002 he started working for Swift Transportation, until his retirement in 2006.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Elizabeth Emerson.

He is survived by his wife, Sheila Emerson, Montague; son, Les Emerson, Kentucky; brother, Walter Lee Emerson, Montague; mother-in-law, Jean White, Irving; two brothers-in-law; one sister-in-law; one nephew; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many friends.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.